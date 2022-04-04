 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shawn Mendes to bring world concert tour to Omaha

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes will come to Omaha this summer as part of his "Wonder: The World Tour."

The musician, known for hits including "Senorita" and "If I Can't Have You," will perform at the CHI Health Center Omaha on July 10.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit wonderthetour.com.

