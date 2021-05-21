Singer Lee Greenwood headed to La Vista for signature bourbon launch party

“If you look at the history of my career, you won’t find my name associated with anything else other than something military,” Greenwood said when creation of the signature bourbon was announced in January. “We looked at other companies but Soldier Valley was the only one that stood out as an endorsement of our military.”

A bottle of the bourbon is in the hands of at least one other notable person, Young said.

Greenwood and his wife, Kim, are friends of former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania. Kim has been heavily involved with the Miss Universe pageant, which once was owned by Trump.

The couple gave Trump a bottle of the bourbon on a visit with him last year.

Durham Museum opens exhibit on James Cameron and the sea

“James Cameron — Challenging the Deep” now is on display at the Durham Museum.

It is the North American premiere of the exhibit, which runs through Sept. 22.

The exhibit offers a look at the work of the explorer and filmmaker who’s responsible for “Titanic” and “Avatar.” He has been fascinated with the ocean throughout his lifetime.