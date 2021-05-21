Singer Lee Greenwood headed to La Vista for signature bourbon launch party

Fans of distilled drinks and “God Bless the USA” are invited to a party celebrating the national launch of country singer Lee Greenwood’s signature bourbon.
The bourbon is produced in La Vista by Soldier Valley Spirits.
Greenwood arrives in Omaha at noon Thursday and will be the guest of honor at the 6 p.m. party that same day.
He’ll mingle with the crowd, sign pre-sold bottles of his bourbon and possibly perform a little ditty he’s done more than a few times — maybe even thousands.
“He will at least sing ‘God Bless the USA,’” said David Young, Soldier Valley Spirits president. He may sing other tunes as well.
The local Chad Lee Band will accompany Greenwood. The Omaha Lee has his own patriotic album and will be playing selections from it at the gathering, Young said.
The party originally was invitation-only, but it recently was opened to the general public at Eventbrite. Click here to buy a ticket.
Greenwood will be back at the distillery Friday morning for interviews with One America News Network and an appearance on “Varney and Co.” on Fox Business.
Later that day, he will sign bottles of Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon at two Hy-Vee locations: 90th Street and West Center Road and Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion where first responders will be celebrated.
Soldier Valley Spirits has also entered its military-style vehicle in a patriotic parade to be held downtown Friday evening. Greenwood also will participate. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 12th and Jackson Streets and end in the Durham Museum parking lot. A concert there at 8 p.m. will feature Greenwood, local singer Camille Metoyer-Moten, the Omaha Symphonic Chorus and Grateful Heart.
The signature bourbon became available in the Omaha area earlier this year and eventually will be sold across the country, beginning this week with a phased roll-out.
It blends Soldier Valley’s house-made bourbon, distilled from Nebraska corn, with sourced bourbon for a mix that’s 45% alcohol by volume.
Greenwood follows fellow country stars Darius Rucker, John Rich of Big & Rich and members of Florida Georgia Line into the booze endorsement business.
He chose Soldier Valley Spirits because it was started by veterans, said Young, who added that part of the company’s proceeds support causes such as the Omaha National Cemetery and Hopes for Heroes.
“If you look at the history of my career, you won’t find my name associated with anything else other than something military,” Greenwood said when creation of the signature bourbon was announced in January. “We looked at other companies but Soldier Valley was the only one that stood out as an endorsement of our military.”
A bottle of the bourbon is in the hands of at least one other notable person, Young said.
Greenwood and his wife, Kim, are friends of former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania. Kim has been heavily involved with the Miss Universe pageant, which once was owned by Trump.
The couple gave Trump a bottle of the bourbon on a visit with him last year.
Durham Museum opens exhibit on James Cameron and the sea
“James Cameron — Challenging the Deep” now is on display at the Durham Museum.
It is the North American premiere of the exhibit, which runs through Sept. 22.
The exhibit offers a look at the work of the explorer and filmmaker who’s responsible for “Titanic” and “Avatar.” He has been fascinated with the ocean throughout his lifetime.
Cameron has led eight major deep-sea exhibitions and many other dives, achieving several landmarks such as the first exploration of the Titanic’s interior and the first seafloor-to-surface life broadcast.
He also designed and built the Deep Sea Challenger, a submersible craft in which he made a historic plunge to the bottom of the Mariana Trench.
Visitors to the exhibit can see Cameron exploring the wreck of the Titanic on three occasions. Several props and costumes from the Academy Award-winning film are on display, including the famous “Heart of the Ocean” necklace.
To ensure safety, each visitor must secure a ticket in advance at durhammuseum.org or 402-444-5071. The exhibit is included in museum admission.
Joslyn drops timed-ticket policy for visitors
Reservations are no longer necessary at Joslyn Art Museum.
When Joslyn reopened after its pandemic closure, all patrons were required to get timed tickets for entry. Now visitors can drop by anytime the museum is open.
Guests are asked to check in at the entry desk. Masks are still mandatory for all.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Hours are extended to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.
Admission is free.
Bellevue Little Theatre announces next season lineup
Representatives from the Bellevue Little Theatre recently revealed plans for their 53rd season:
“Big: The Musical,” Sept. 17-Oct. 4. A stage version of the popular movie starring Tom Hanks.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Nov. 5-21. Circumstances conspire to threaten a town’s annual holiday extravaganza. Postponed from last season.
“Death by Design,” Jan. 14-30, 2022. A mashup of Noel Coward and Agatha Christie.
“Grease,” March 11-27, 2022. The stage musical that inspired the popular movie with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Postponed from last season.
“Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” May 6-22, 2022. A comedy about the unsung heroes of theater: the folks who are backstage or in the ticket booth.
For ticket information and other details, visit bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com
