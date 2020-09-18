Small communities, local artists star in Southwest Iowa Art Tour

Last year’s tour spanned three days with a Friday sneak peek and two full days of browsing and shopping at 16 tour stops. This year, it’s Saturday-only with nine stops in seven towns. Hosts in Red Oak, Harlan and Avoca will have outdoor artist booths and activities. Masks are recommended and 6 feet of social distance is encouraged at all stops.

While the tour is designed for day-trippers, it could be tough getting to all the communities, Castle said. She recommends visiting swiarttour.com, browsing the gathering places and planning your route before hitting the road.

Zack Jones will spend the day at Project Art Church, one block east of Main Street, working on a monumental mural project begun in 2014.

“It's a feat. I think I’ll be working on it for many years to come,” he said of the work in progress.

In addition to doing commissioned work, Jones runs an Airbnb in the basement of the Art Church. Occupancy, he says, has been surprisingly good during the pandemic, with most guests arriving via the Wabash Trace.

“The bike trail is the busiest I’ve ever seen it,” he said.