Small communities, local artists star in Southwest Iowa Art Tour

Dream a little, achieve a lot.
Muralist Zack Jones knows the power of those six words. He hopes the public discovers it, too, with a visit to Malvern on Saturday for the Southwest Iowa Art Tour.
The Mills County community has three of nine stops on the seventh annual tour, including Jones’ Project Art Church just off Main Street. But there’s a lot more to experience than his studio gallery, Jones said.
Malvern — designated an Iowa Great Places in 2016 — has public art, shopping, restaurants, even a wine bar to fill a half-day. Throw in the Wabash Trace Nature Trail and three popular Airbnb rentals and a visitor might even be inspired to return for an overnight visit later this fall.
"The curb appeal is off the charts," Jay Burdic, president and CEO of Malvern Bank, said of an economic revival centered on fine arts, food, recreation and historic preservation.
"I'd conservatively estimate that Malvern has seen $8 to $10 million in capital investments in the past seven years," he said. "That just doesn't happen in a town of 1,200."
The Malvern Area Betterment Association, with support from city and business leaders, has aggressively pursued grant money to help things along.
Downtown buildings were renovated and repainted in 2015 through a $600,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Malvern Bank then loaned the city another $200,000 in the form of a bond and local business owners kicked in roughly $200,000.
"That grant was the biggest thing to ever happen to Malvern," Burdic said.
In 2016, the community received an Iowa Great Places grant through the Department of Cultural Affairs that totaled about $475,000 after the bank matched it. The money was earmarked for streetscape and public art. A second award in 2018 continued beautification efforts.
Main Street, Burdic said, is the driver of the bike-friendly town's continuing renaissance.
In addition to the historic facades, six tree sculptures by metal artist Orlo "Woody" Jones and a building wall mural of the Wabash Trace by Zack Jones give the downtown unique character.
Woody Jones, Zack's 74-year-old uncle, shapes and welds steel into fanciful works of art.
"He's a magician," Burdic said.
The Southwest Iowa Art Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday with other designated stops in Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Macedonia, Avoca, Harlan and Red Oak.
Works by 50 artists will be showcased — some in outdoor settings because of COVID-19 concerns, according to the tour’s coordinator, Rebecca Castle. The artists will offer paintings, sculpture, fabric art, photography, wood carving, pottery, jewelry, mixed media and more.
Last year’s tour spanned three days with a Friday sneak peek and two full days of browsing and shopping at 16 tour stops. This year, it’s Saturday-only with nine stops in seven towns. Hosts in Red Oak, Harlan and Avoca will have outdoor artist booths and activities. Masks are recommended and 6 feet of social distance is encouraged at all stops.
While the tour is designed for day-trippers, it could be tough getting to all the communities, Castle said. She recommends visiting swiarttour.com, browsing the gathering places and planning your route before hitting the road.
Zack Jones will spend the day at Project Art Church, one block east of Main Street, working on a monumental mural project begun in 2014.
“It's a feat. I think I’ll be working on it for many years to come,” he said of the work in progress.
In addition to doing commissioned work, Jones runs an Airbnb in the basement of the Art Church. Occupancy, he says, has been surprisingly good during the pandemic, with most guests arriving via the Wabash Trace.
“The bike trail is the busiest I’ve ever seen it,” he said.
Overnight bookings also have been steady at the Malvern Depot Bunkhouse, an Airbnb that his mother manages along the trail, and at Pierce Crossing Guesthouse which Bonnie and Greg Pierce operate south of Malvern.
Tour-goers who arrive hungry can enjoy patio dining, bakery items, ice cream — even international wines. The Wine Room and Pretty Little Things, a mother-daughter venture that opened in August 2019, specializes in wine tastings amid works by Southwest Iowa artists and artisans.
“It’s a nice little escape,” Zack Jones said.
Other tourist-friendly businesses are on the horizon, he said. Notably: A boutique and another Airbnb. Next summer, provided we’re no longer in a pandemic, a Saturday night concert series will resume, and an art alley is likely.
“I go downtown, and I can’t believe what we have accomplished,” Jones said.
"The town looks good," Burdic agreed. "Malvern's got a lot of really cool stuff going on."
SOUTHWEST IOWA ART TOUR
What: Seventh annual celebration connecting communities through painting, sculpture, fabric art, photography, wood carving, pottery, jewelry and mixed media.
When: 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Malvern, Macedonia, Avoca, Harlan and Red Oak
Admission: Free
Information, including a map: swiarttour.com
Fifty artists will be showcased on the Southwest Iowa Art Tour on Saturday. Here’s where to find them.
Council Bluffs
Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. 6th St. Featured artists: Ann Brugenhemke, Liz Bartels, Buck Christensen, Chloe Bennett, Clay Cunningham, Dan Klima, Joyce Branigan, Deb Koesters, Julie Stueve, Susan Woodford, Nancy Lepo, Kathy Fiscus, Nia Karmann, Kent Hertz, D.C. Lutz.
Glenwood
Mary Sneed’s Fine Art & Custom Framing, 507 Locust St. Featured artist: Mary Sneed.
Red Oak
Historic Fountain Square, downtown. Featured artists: Trisha Earley, Carroll Danbom, Cece Lock, Ann Iverson, Nylea Hughes, Phil Lamb, Reagan Juel. Hosts: Phil and Traci Lamb, Five One 8 gallery.
Malvern
Project Art Church, 2001 E. 4th St. Featured artists: Tom Harnack, Marla Hart, Don Baier, Zack Jones.
Fine Arts on 5th Gallery, 104 5th St. Featured artists: Marge Boska and Emily McQueen.
Colorado Studio, 2020 E. 5th St. Featured artists: Anna Stoysich, Jorge Chavez Colorado.
Macedonia
The Painted Camel Gallery, 320 Main St. Featured artists: 30 are represented in the gallery. Among them: Bud Noble, Paul Koch, Duane Adams, Marilyn Hackett, Sheryl Tschupp.
Harlan
Harlan Courthouse Square, 7th and Durant Streets. Featured artists: Alexa Hoffman, BJ Sievers, Leasa Brouillard, Kim Piro, Katie DuVal Mihelic, Kari Lewis.
Avoca
Avoca Main Street, Crocker and Elm Streets. Featured artists: Haley McAndrews, Robert Dewaele, LuAnn Barrett, Sandra Clemons.
