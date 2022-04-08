'SpongeBob,' 'Cinderella' among Rose Theater characters next season

“The SpongeBob Musical,” in which the cheeky Nickelodeon cartoon character sets out to save the world, will mark the return to a full season of productions at the Rose Theater this summer.

The show opens on Aug. 26 to launch the theater’s 2022-2023 season, which was announced this week. Six shows will be included in a Rose membership, which are now on sale.

Artistic director Matt Gutschick said everyone at the theater is thrilled to be coming back full speed.

“The actors have missed doing autographs; they miss taking pictures with audience members; they miss hearing what audience members think about each show,” he said. “So we’re really excited to bring back some of those activities like the autograph line, where the performers and young audience members can interact.”

Other highlights of the coming season include the world premiere of “Popularity Coach” by Rose playwright-in-residence Brian Guehring; “Havana Hop,” a one-woman touring production; and the adaptation of a popular — and hilarious — children’s book, “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales.”

Premium shows, not part of the six-show membership package, include two musicals, “Cinderella” by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, and “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.” Members get discounts to those productions.

Gutschick said theater personnel devote a lot of thought and care to crafting the season lineup. They consider the mix of shows, a balance of plays versus musicals and the diversity of characters.

“(Seasons) are a product of a lot of really talented people working throughout the year to find the best scripts that are available. They also work to create new scripts that we think will be fun and interesting to present to Omaha audiences,” he said.

Play-selection team members meet each week to discuss the scripts they have read. One thing they’re always looking for, Gutschick said, is shows that provide the most opportunities for kids to see themselves onstage.

“We want to be sure we are embracing the opportunity to show children that they are not alone,” he said.

The entire lineup

Membership shows

Aug. 26-Sept. 18: “The SpongeBob Musical,” based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, book by Kyle Jarrow and music by numerous pop stars. SpongeBob and his pals face total annihilation of their undersea world and must fight to retain it.

Oct. 7-23: “Popularity Coach,” by Brian Guehring. Two young kids hire an older kid to give them lessons in how to be popular.

Jan. 20-Feb. 5, 2023: “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” book by Joe Tracz and Rob Rokick, lyrics by Rokicki and based on a novel by Rick Riordan. Twelve-year-old Percy Jackson can’t control his newfound powers and needs to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to stop a Greek god war.

Feb. 10-19, 2023: “Havana Hop,” written, choreographed and performed by Paige Hernandez, music by Nick “Nick tha 1da” Hernandez. Young Yeila’s journey to become a salsa and hip-hop superstar.

March 10-26, 2023: The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith. Adapted for the stage by John Glore. This funny play turns fairy tale classics such as the Ugly Duckling and Cinderella on their heads.

April 14-30, 2023: “Last Stop on Market Street,” based on the book by Matt de la Pena, illustrated by Christian Robinson. Adapted by Gloria Bond Clunie. A pastor challenges young CJ to “see with more than his eyes” as he navigates his Nana’s neighborhood.

Premium shows

Nov. 25-Dec. 18: "Cinderella,” music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II and new book by Douglas Carter Beane. The age-old fairy tale set to music and dance.

June 2-25, 2023: “Disney’s Beauty and The Beast,” music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book by Linda Wolverton. Belle sees the human behind the Beast and helps him learn how to love.

First Stage shows (for very young audiences)

Oct. 29-Nov. 13: “Ode to Toy,” by Carina DuMarce and Jay Hayden. Bella the Ballerina and Teddy the Bear welcome Mio, a new wooden duck, to the toy box.

March 25-April 8, 2023: “Firefly,” by Jessica Logue, originally developed and presented by Kerfuffle. Park Ranger Glow takes audiences on an adventure in the woods.

Memberships are $105 for a family of four, which is $5 a ticket. For nonmembers, the six membership shows are $25 per ticket; premium shows are $32 main floor or $27 balcony; First stage shows are $17.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.