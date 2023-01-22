St. Cecilia Cathedral's annual flower festival in full bloom this weekend

The enchanting aroma of flowers from across the world will soon fill the air inside Omaha’s St. Cecilia Cathedral.

The St. Cecilia Cathedral Flower Festival will celebrate its 38th year next weekend. Sponsored by Cathedral Arts Project, the event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted. The cathedral is at 701 N. 40th St.

James Pierson, director of the flower festival, said the festival not only gives local florists a chance to display their artwork for the public, but it also gives guests a chance to see the beauty of the cathedral.

“It’s kind of a respite in the winter,” Pierson said. “It’s nice that it brings more people into the building so that they can see the beautiful cathedral all decked out and dressed at its most beautiful point.”

Most of the flowers are shipped in from around the world, including South America, Holland and Belgium. There will be nearly 30 displays, including Pierson’s design for the front and aisle of the cathedral.

“Sometimes people don’t understand that florists are indeed artists,” Pierson said. “Watching the creative genius of florists who take blooms of flowers that are just a bud on a stem and turn it into a major design ... that is breathtaking and a wonder to behold.”

Floral arts department students from Metropolitan Community College will design the south side of the cathedral this year. Like many other florists, they will design their work from scratch.

“Some of the designs are very complicated and complex and are created on-site from scratch, so they can take designers a couple of days to produce,” Pierson said.

Once again, florists will not have to design their arrangements around any theme.

“We suspended the theme last year, and it was very successful,” Pierson said. “People were very happy, and I got lots of comments about the flower festival. People thought that it was the best one for several years.”

St. Cecilia Cathedral has its own theme of “Eucharistic Revival” this year and will have one Communion-oriented display in the midst of the sanctuary, while the rest will reflect the individual designers’ visions.

“Florists are enjoying the fact that they have a little more liberty with what they want to do in a particular space by not having a comprehensive theme,” Pierson said.

Along with the annual flower festival, there will be live music from jazz groups, gospel choirs and other performers. In the Cultural Center, guests can attend the Afri Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, a Lithuanian bakery and a trade fair.

Pierson said this year’s festival will be an event to remember.

“It’s always unexpected, and the florists use different products and different colors and different interpretations,” Pierson said. “You never really know quite what you’re going to get until you actually get here and, usually, it’s surprising and wonderful.”

For more information, go to stceciliacathedral.org/flower-festival.

