“Beetlejuice,” “Pretty Woman” and “Moulin Rouge” — three musicals fresh from New York City — will come to Omaha over the next year for the 2023-24 season of the Omaha Performing Arts’ Broadway Across America series.

Those hot, new-to-Omaha productions will be joined by four other shows in the series, which was announced Monday night at the Holland Center.

Officials from Omaha Performing Arts, which operates both the Holland Performing Arts Center and the Orpheum Theater, also revealed other acts headed for those venues, including Diana Krall in July, the rock group Kansas in August and the popular kids’ show “Bluey’s Big Play” in October.

The Broadway shows are the centerpiece of the lineup, which begins this fall with “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” featuring songs by the rock superstar and a book by Katori James, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. It will be onstage at the Orpheum — home of the series — from Oct. 31 through Nov. 5.

“We try to strike a balance between new shows and shows that people have seen,” Joan Squires, Omaha Performing Arts president, said in an interview before the season reveal event.

That’s evident in other titles in the series:

“My Fair Lady,” which runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, a revival at Lincoln Center that got rave reviews.

Bartlett Sher, who directed “To Kill a Mockingbird” on Broadway (which was here earlier this year), was also behind this show. Squires said the ending has been modified to make it more current.

“Mamma Mia,” Jan. 9-14, 2024, which last was here in 2015.

“It’s a fun favorite. Everyone knows the (ABBA) music,” Squires said. “It’s the perfect thing for the middle of January.”

“The Lion King,” a spectacular Disney production that was here four years ago.

It was supposed to visit Omaha a couple of years ago, but the pandemic shut down the tour, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The show is an optional add-on for Broadway series subscribers. It will be at the Orpheum for four weeks, from Feb. 29 through March 24, 2024.

“No matter how many times you’ve seen the opening, you’ll tear up,” Squires said, calling the musical “meaningful, impactful and really transformative.”

“Beetlejuice,” based on the 1988 fantasy horror-comedy film by Tim Burton, just closed on Broadway last month,” she said. Written by Anthony King and Scott Brown, with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, it will run from Jan. 30 through Feb. 4, 2024.

“Pretty Woman,” with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, is based on the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Squires said it adheres to the movie script but, like “My Fair Lady,” has an updated ending. It runs from April 16 to 21, 2024.

The season ends with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” a stage version of the 2001 film written and directed by Baz Luhrmann. It’s a jukebox musical, meaning that it’s a mashup of popular tunes by various songwriters. John Logan wrote the book for the Broadway production.

Squires said the Broadway production secured the rights to the Patti LaBelle song “Lady Marmalade,” so it’s a departure from the movie. It also features music by Beyoncé and many others.

It will be in Omaha for two weeks, from May 28 through June 9, 2024.

Other non-Broadway highlights of the coming Omaha Performing Arts lineup include “Disney Pixar Coco in Concert on Tour” in October, the return of “Hip Hop Nutcracker” in November and Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas” in December. The Holland Music Club also will be back. Additional acts will be scheduled as the season progresses.

Current Broadway subscribers can renew now at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606, or in person at the Ticket Omaha box office in the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. New subscriptions, starting at $230, are also available, as are “Create Your Own Series” packages for other Omaha Performing Arts programs.

