Summer Arts Festival, now at Aksarben Village, begins Friday

After two years of online and hybrid events, the Omaha Summer Arts Festival is back this weekend.

And it has a brand new home at Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets.

Festival founder and executive director Vic Gutman couldn’t be happier.

“With exceptional green space and a more central location, Aksarben Village is going to breathe new life into the festival,” he said in a press release. “It’s a vibrant and active neighborhood, and it's going to completely change the ambience of the event.”

The 48th annual festival’s main elements remain the same. The Artists’ Market, featuring more than 130 professional juried artists, is still the centerpiece. There also will be the usual food court — with some new vendors and food trucks — as well as youth activities and music on two stages.

Organizers have added the Homegrown Artists’ Village to showcase local talent. It will feature nine artists who create in a variety of media.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. See summerarts.org for more details.

