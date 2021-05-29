Summer fun: Here's what's playing on live stages across the Omaha area

CHANTICLEER
COMMUNITY THEATER
Where: Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 Sixth St., Council Bluffs
Info: paceartsiowa.org
Playing: June 15-27: “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.,” presented by the Chanticleer Children’s Theater
CRANE RIVER
THEATER COMPANY
Where: 12 E. 22nd St., Kearney, Nebraska
Info: craneriver theater.org
Playing:
June 3-6, “Every Brilliant Thing”
June 18-July 3, “Cinderella”
July 23-Aug. 8, “Mamma Mia!”
ELKHORN COMMUNITY THEATRE
Where: Elkhorn South High School, 20303 Blue Sage Parkway
Playing: June 24-27, “The Great Rewind: A Look Back at 22 Years of ECT”
LOFTE COMMUNITY THEATRE
Where: 15841 Manley Road, Manley, Nebraska
Info: lofte.org
Playing:
Today and June 3-6, “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End”
July 7-Aug. 1, “I Do! I Do!”
LINCOLN COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE
Info: lincolnplayhouse.com
Playing:
“A Toby Show,” a homespun comic version of “Cinderella,” in four city parks. July 20, Havelock Park; July 22, Peter Pan Park; July 27, Trago Park; July 29, Hazel Abel Park.
Sept. 10-19, “The Fantasticks,” Playhouse Mainstage, 2500 S. 56th St.
OMAHA COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE
Where: 6915 Cass St.
Info: omahaplayhouse.com
Playing:
Today through June 20, “Ain’t Misbehavin’”
June 4-27, “Gutenberg: The Musical!” with the Candy Project
Aug. 2-Sept. 19, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise”
PAPILLION-LA VISTA COMMUNITY THEATRE
Where: SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion
Info: plvct.org
Playing: July 16-24, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
RALSTON COMMUNITY THEATRE
Where: 8969 Park Drive in the Ralston High School auditorium
Info: ralstoncommunity theatre.org
Playing: July 9-25, “The Addams Family”
THE ROSE THEATER
Where: 2001 Farnam St.
Info: rosetheater.org
Playing:
June 4-20, “Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains”
June 12, Grand opening, Rose Studios for Youth Artists, 120th Street and West Center Road. Demo drama classes, dance demos, crafts, games, refreshments and more.
TADA PRODUCTIONS
Where: 701 P. St., Lincoln
Info: tadaproductions.info
Playing:
June 10-27, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical”
July 17, “Tadastock: A Special Musical Event,” at the Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.
Aug. 12-29, “A Grand Night for Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein Favorites”
— Betsie Freeman, World-Herald Staff Writer