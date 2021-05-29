 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer fun: Here's what's playing on live stages across the Omaha area
0 comments

Summer fun: Here's what's playing on live stages across the Omaha area

  • 0
The Rose

Marcel Daly in "Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains," playing June 4-20 at Omaha's Rose Theater.

 DANA ROSE

CHANTICLEER

COMMUNITY THEATER

Where: Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 Sixth St., Council Bluffs

Info: paceartsiowa.org

Playing: June 15-27: “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.,” presented by the Chanticleer Children’s Theater

CRANE RIVER

THEATER COMPANY

Where: 12 E. 22nd St., Kearney, Nebraska

Info: craneriver theater.org

Playing:

June 3-6, “Every Brilliant Thing”

June 18-July 3, “Cinderella”

July 23-Aug. 8, “Mamma Mia!”

ELKHORN COMMUNITY THEATRE

Where: Elkhorn South High School, 20303 Blue Sage Parkway

Info: elkhorn communitytheatre.org

Playing: June 24-27, “The Great Rewind: A Look Back at 22 Years of ECT”

LOFTE COMMUNITY THEATRE

Where: 15841 Manley Road, Manley, Nebraska

Info: lofte.org

Playing:

Today and June 3-6, “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End”

July 7-Aug. 1, “I Do! I Do!”

LINCOLN COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

Info: lincolnplayhouse.com

Playing:

“A Toby Show,” a homespun comic version of “Cinderella,” in four city parks. July 20, Havelock Park; July 22, Peter Pan Park; July 27, Trago Park; July 29, Hazel Abel Park.

Sept. 10-19, “The Fantasticks,” Playhouse Mainstage, 2500 S. 56th St.

OMAHA COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

Where: 6915 Cass St.

Info: omahaplayhouse.com

Playing:

Today through June 20, “Ain’t Misbehavin’”

June 4-27, “Gutenberg: The Musical!” with the Candy Project

Aug. 2-Sept. 19, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise”

PAPILLION-LA VISTA COMMUNITY THEATRE

Where: SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion

Info: plvct.org

Playing: July 16-24, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

RALSTON COMMUNITY THEATRE

Where: 8969 Park Drive in the Ralston High School auditorium

Info: ralstoncommunity theatre.org

Playing: July 9-25, “The Addams Family”

THE ROSE THEATER

Where: 2001 Farnam St.

Info: rosetheater.org

Playing:

June 4-20, “Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains”

June 12, Grand opening, Rose Studios for Youth Artists, 120th Street and West Center Road. Demo drama classes, dance demos, crafts, games, refreshments and more.

TADA PRODUCTIONS

Where: 701 P. St., Lincoln

Info: tadaproductions.info

Playing:

June 10-27, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical”

July 17, “Tadastock: A Special Musical Event,” at the Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.

Aug. 12-29, “A Grand Night for Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein Favorites”

— Betsie Freeman, World-Herald Staff Writer

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shia LaBeouf faces court ordered therapy sessions

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert