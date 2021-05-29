Summer fun: Museum exhibitions

THE DURHAM MUSEUM

“Beyond the Vote,” through June 6. Featuring images from the women’s suffrage movement with contemporary works by local artists celebrating passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The exhibit is a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and the Library of Congress.

“James Cameron – Challenging the Deep,” through Sept. 12. This exhibition from the Australian National Maritime Museum dives into the Titanic filmmaker’s interest in deep ocean science, technology and exploration.

“Omaha Uncovered: Revealing History Through Art and Story,” Aug. 7–Nov. 21. One of several preservation projects commemorating the 90th anniversary of Omaha’s Union Station. Conservators will be restoring an aerial mural of Omaha in partnership with the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center. The mural, which hung in the office of the Omaha Bee newspaper, looks west from the Missouri River.

Address: 801 S. 10th St.

Hours: Monday, Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.