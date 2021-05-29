Summer fun: Museum exhibitions

THE DURHAM MUSEUM
“Beyond the Vote,” through June 6. Featuring images from the women’s suffrage movement with contemporary works by local artists celebrating passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The exhibit is a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and the Library of Congress.
“James Cameron – Challenging the Deep,” through Sept. 12. This exhibition from the Australian National Maritime Museum dives into the Titanic filmmaker’s interest in deep ocean science, technology and exploration.
“Omaha Uncovered: Revealing History Through Art and Story,” Aug. 7–Nov. 21. One of several preservation projects commemorating the 90th anniversary of Omaha’s Union Station. Conservators will be restoring an aerial mural of Omaha in partnership with the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center. The mural, which hung in the office of the Omaha Bee newspaper, looks west from the Missouri River.
Address: 801 S. 10th St.
Hours: Monday, Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Admission: June 1-Aug. 31, admission for all ages is $5 after 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Regular admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors and $7 for children ages 3-12.
Info: durhammuseum.org
GREAT PLAINS BLACK HISTORY MUSEUM
“A League of Our Own,” June 4 through July 31. This Negro League Baseball exhibition spotlights National Baseball Hall of Famers Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Wilber “Bullet” Joe Rogan and James “Cool Papa” Bell; artifacts and memorabilia
Address: 2221 N. 24th St.
Hours: By reservations, Thursday-Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Admission: Donations accepted. Memberships: $10 for students and seniors, $20 for singles; $40 for families.
Info: gpblackhistorymuseum.org
JOSLYN ART MUSEUM
“American Art Deco: Designing for the People, 1918-1939,” June 5-Sept. 5. This exhibit investigates a dynamic period in American history and culture when the country went through political, economic, social and artistic transformation and revolution. Also on view: The work of Diedrick Brackens. Drawing on textile and weaving traditions from across the Americas, Africa and Europe, Brackens creates intricate tapestries that integrate personal stories and shared cultural experiences.
Address: 2200 Dodge St.
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Friday of the month, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: Free
Info: joslyn.org
OMAHA CHILDREN’S MUSEUM
“Fairytale Land,” through Sept. 5. Scale the castle wall, visit Bentley the unicorn, or prepare a feast in the castle kitchen. Fairytale Land is a space for imaginative open play where children can dream up their own fairytale.
“Game On!” This interactive special exhibit explores some beloved childhood games. Board games will be brought to giant, life-size adventures and a few popular video game experiences to real life.
Address: 500 S. 20th St.
Hours: Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Members and children younger than 24 months, free; ages 2-15, $14; ages 16-59, $14; ages 60+, $13
Info: ocm.org
STRATEGIC AIR COMMAND & AEROSPACE MUSEUM
One of the finest aircraft museums in the nation. It tells the story and history of the Strategic Air Command since its origins under Gen Curtis LeMay. The museum’s newest acquisition for restoration and display is the F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter. Educational displays and simulators geared for all ages makes this an ideal family destination for a two- to three-hour visit. The current temporary exhibit “Build It!” lets you invent, design, analyze, build and test your engineering skills.
Where: Interstate 80 Exit 426, near Ashland, Nebraska
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5p.m.
Admission: adults, $14; senior citizens, $11; active/retired/veteran military, $12 (with valid military I.D.); children ages 4-12, $7; ages 3 and younger, free
Info: sacmuseum.org
HENRY DOORLY ZOO & AQUARIUM
Consistently ranking as one of the top zoos in the United States, the zoo has 160 acres of plants, animals and immersive habitats to explore including six indoor exhibits. Visit the Owen Sea Lion Shores, Asian Highlands, Scott African Grasslands, Desert Dome, Lied Jungle, Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium, Hubbard Expedition Madagascar, Alaskan Adventure Splashgrounds, Berniece Grewcock Butterfly and Insect Pavilion, Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails, Hawkins Giraffe Encounter, Skyfari, Meadowlark Theater and more.
At Late Nights at the Zoo, a 21+ event on occasional Thursday evenings throughout the summer, guests can enjoy a relaxed evening of drinks, local food truck cuisine and wildlife. The Hubbard Gorilla Valley, Orangutan Forest, elevator building and Simmons Aviary remain closed until July. The Budgie Encounter and Lemur Walkway is closed for the season.
Address: 3701 S. 10th St.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; buildings stay open until 6 p.m. except for the Lied Jungle (upper level only), which is currently open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Admission: through Sept. 30 – ages 12-64, $25.95; ages 3-11, $18.95; ages 65+, $24.95; ages 2 and younger, free
Info: Omahazoo.com
LEE G. SIMMONS WILDLIFE SAFARI PARK
A four-mile, drive-through North American wildlife experience. Also, hikes to overlooks to view bears, wolves, elk, bison, pelicans and other waterfowl, or step inside the eagle aviary.
Where: Interstate 80 Exit 426, near Ashland, Nebraska
Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: ages 12- 64, $8; ages 3-11, $6; ages 65+, $7
Info: wildlifesafaripark.com
— Carrie Kucirek, World-Herald Correspondent