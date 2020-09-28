Taste of Paris will be part of Benson's October First Friday

BFF Omaha is bringing Paris to Benson with October’s First Friday.

First Friday is a monthly gathering of the Benson neighborhood, community, artists and local businesses. First Friday-goers can follow the maps available at participating locations or at bffomaha.org to make sure they experience all that the night has to offer.

Caitlin Little is presenting “LOUVRE IT or leave it” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the MaMO Gallery, 5603 Northwest Radial.

Little and the gallery are collaborating to bring the sights and sounds of Paris to Omaha. At La Cafe MaMO, you’ll be able to enjoy street performers and Parisian life.

“We’re excited to host several ‘master works’ from the Louvre, all which would not be possible without generous donations from local artists,’’ Little said.

Several other events are planned, including the presentation of “Layers” by Trudy Swanson and Shaun Ilahi from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Petshop Gallery, 2726-2727 N. 62nd St. “Ramble” by Lori Elliott-Bartle will be at the Little Gallery Benson, 5901 Maple St.

A friends of BFF members-only happy hour will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Sydney, 5918 Maple St.

