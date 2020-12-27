The blues have been good to radio show host Rick Galusha

Omahan Rick Galusha has been hosting “Pacific Street Blues” as a volunteer for 30 years. Through the show, and his former job as president of Homer’s Records, he has met or talked with lots of rock and blues stars, including Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King, Maria Muldaur and Dr. John. We talk with him about the show and what’s next.

Q. How did the show come about?

A. I was the president of Homer’s record store. And a new radio station had opened, the View, 105.9.

At Homer’s, we would often work with new radio stations because they were less expensive (to advertise on), we could sell them CDs to start their catalogs, and they got lots of attention.

(I was watching them work) and said I could do that, a radio show. I had done one at UNO (University of Nebraska at Omaha).

They asked what I would call it. I was looking out the studio window on Pacific Street at the time and said, “Pacific Street Blues.”

Q. What did you do at UNO?

A. On Saturday nights I did jazz and twice a week I did classical. I was a part-time student. I told them what I wanted to do and they were foolish enough to let me.