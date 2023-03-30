The next play at the Bluebarn Theatre tells the story of the first woman from China to enter the United States.

“The Chinese Lady, opening Thursday night, is about Afong Moy, who was brought to this country from Guangzhou in 1834 as an “exotic oddity.” She delivers performances of her “ethnicity” to satisfy the voyeuristic curiosity of Americans for more than 50 years.

Along the way, she begins to challenge her views of herself, her culture in the hands of others and her separation from her homeland as she searches for her identity here.

The two-character play is by Lloyd Suh and is being directed at the Bluebarn by Wai Yim. The cast features Lisa Tejero and Jimmy Nguyen.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. April 2 and 23; and 6 p.m. April 16. Tickets are available at bluebarn.org.

Symphony and Led Zeppelin

A light show will be part of this weekend’s Omaha Symphony Rocks series concert featuring the music of Led Zeppelin.

Windborne Music, with conductor Brent Havens and vocalist Randy Jackson, will perform hits from the classic rock group at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Kiewit Concert Hall at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.

The program will include symphonic arrangements of “Black Dog,” “Kashmir” and “Good Times, Bad Times,” plus many other Zeppelin favorites.

Tickets range from $45 to $89 and are available at omahasymphony.org.

Comedian comes home to Midwest

Patrick Hastie grew up in southwest Iowa near Omaha and got his start as a stand-up comedian about 12 years ago in Des Moines.

He now lives in New York City, and has performed at the Brooklyn Comedy Festival and other festivals across the country.

He will make his Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut this fall in Scotland. Before that happens, however, he’s coming to Omaha.

Hastie will perform bits from his new album, “No Punchlines Just Vibes,” tonight at the Tiny House Bar, 1411 S. 13th St., as part of its monthly Broken Magic Comedy Presents series. He’s trying out some of the routines at the bar before recording the album next month.

“My album has a lot of themes of growing up on a farm, my family and also, strangely, has a little to do with Omaha slaughterhouses,” he said in an email to The World-Herald.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are sold out, but you can get on a waitlist at exploretock.com.

Dance party at Slowdown

If you want to pay homage to boy bands, hip-hop and pop punk, this is the event for you.

“Fool House — The Ultimate ‘90s Dance Party Live” is Friday night at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.

Promoters promise that the 18-and-over show will be larger than life as it re-creates the sights, sounds and energy of stars such as the Backstreet Boys, Nelly, Britney Spears, Blink 182 and more. Singalongs and choreographed dance moves will be part of the fun.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show and are available at seetickets.us.

‘Black Women Rebel’

A Radio Theatre Omaha dual show this weekend features two original scripts from Omaha writers.

“Black Women Rebel” will be onstage at the Benson Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The works, by Kim Louise and Viv Parr, amplify the voices of Black women in political action, through history and into the future with humor, truth and power. Breanna Carodine is the director.

Tickets, $20, are available at bensontheatre.org.

Radio Theatre Omaha was founded in 2018 to produce original audio dramas with local actors and other artists, who are all compensated for their work.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023