'The sky’s the limit': Pair collaborate on new Omaha arts academy, production company

In a strange way, the pandemic created the new opportunity for both artists.

“For the past year or so, even prior to everything happening in the world, I have tried to develop more things in the Omaha area because 90 percent of our income had been coming from me touring,” McGuigan said.

At first, back pain was driving his effort to get off the road. But as the pandemic continued, bookings dried up. Cruise ships had been a mainstay, and they were going nowhere.

When Hickman presented this idea, he said, “it was a no-brainer.”

Hickman said she loved her four-plus years at the Playhouse but thought she had accomplished all she had set out to do.

“There was an amazing staff, some of the best people I’ve ever worked with (but) I’d had my time as artistic director and I think there are other people in this community who could do a fantastic job, even a better job,” she said. “It’s important for me to make space for other people to lead.”

She wanted to stay in Omaha because of the community’s support of the arts, and thought being the first artistic and educational director for Rave On was a great fit. The job came up after she resigned.