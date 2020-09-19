'The Taffetas' and 'Forever Plaid' launch Bellevue Little Theater season

Karen A. Fox, who played the matriarch of a Black family in “A Raisin in the Sun,” received the Fonda McGuire Award at the annual Playhouse Awards Night, held virtually.

In an interview with The World-Herald before the play, she said she had been taking acting classes at the theater after her daughter urged her to get out of her comfort zone. When she finished the course, she tried out for the show and won the signature role of Lena Younger at age 61.

The Playhouse gives the Fonda-McGuire Award to a male and female actor each year. Benn Sieff, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rocky Horror Show,” was this year’s male recipient.

A complete list of winners is at omaha.com.

Omaha Children’s Museum sells STEAM kits

Kids can get a full head of STEAM at home with kits from the Omaha Children’s Museum.

The museum is offering materials and instruction for experiments that teach science, technology, engineering, arts and math (known in education circles as STEAM) to youths ages 8 and younger with help from adults.