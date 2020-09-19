'The Taffetas' and 'Forever Plaid' launch Bellevue Little Theater season

If you’re tired of 2020, you can take a trip back to the 1950s at the Bellevue Little Theatre.
To open its 52nd season, it’s offering not one but two shows featuring music from the decade when rock ’n’ roll was born.
“Forever Plaid,” which opened Friday, is about a quartet of clean-cut guys who get in a fatal crash on the way to a show. They get a final chance at fame when they return from the afterlife.
“The Taffetas,” opening Saturday, is about a group of singing sisters who are making their debut on national television after a long bus ride from Muncie, Indiana, to New York City. As the broadcast drags on, they become increasingly homesick.
The guys are played by Kyle Avery, Thomas Stoysich, Eric Micks and Benji Pettiford. The girls are Brooke Lewis, Kate Simmons, Suzanne Birnley and Samantha Shatley.
The theater is at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue. Tickets are available at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554. The shows alternate: “The Taffetas” is Sunday, plus Sept. 26 and 27 and Oct. 3. “Forever Plaid” is Sept. 25 and 26 and Oct. 2 and 4.
Details on the theater’s coronavirus safety procedures are on its website. There will be no intermission and limited access to restrooms.
Joslyn to have ‘Movie Under the Moonlight’
Beverages, the film “Basquiat” and — hopefully — cool breezes will be on tap at “Movie Under the Moonlight,” an event from the Young Arts Patrons group at Joslyn Art Museum.
Patrons will gather in the museum Sculpture Garden on Sept. 25 for distanced socializing, pre-ordered appetizers and a 7:30 p.m. showing of the biographical 1996 movie about Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, who used his background in graffiti to create collage-like paintings.
Teens from the museum’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program will be making Basquiat-inspired art during the event.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged until patrons are seated in parties of eight or less. Hand-sanitizing stations will be placed outside the grounds.
The event is free for members of the Young Arts Patrons and $15 for nonmembers. To register and order food, visit joslyn.org.
Omaha Performing Arts slates three concerts
Tickets are on sale for three Omaha Performing Arts concerts.
Willy Porter, Oct. 3, Holland Center.
- Porter is a guitarist, singer and songwriter who examines the struggles and triumphs of life. Tickets start at $18.
The Verve Pipe, Oct. 17, Orpheum Theater.
- The multi-platinum alternative rock band is best known for its Billboard No. 1 single “The Freshmen.” Tickets start at $20.
Chicago Plays the Stones, Oct. 29, Holland Center.
- The group plays classic Rolling Stones songs arranged in Chicago blues styles. Tickets start at $22.
Seating will be limited to allow for social distancing. Tickets are available at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
Dandelion Pop-Up hosts concert this weekend
Two members of the Omaha Symphony will play an outdoor concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at 13th and Howard Streets near the RBG Planning and Design building.
The free concert is a collaboration between Dandelion Pop-Up, which serves lunches at the same location, and the Omaha Symphony. Performers are violinist Rico Amador and guitarist Collin Smith.
Dandelion organizer Nick Bartholomew promises “75 minutes of outdoor music and wine.”
Playhouse has annual awards night
An actor who won a lead role in her very first play recently won the Omaha Community Playhouse’s top honor.
Karen A. Fox, who played the matriarch of a Black family in “A Raisin in the Sun,” received the Fonda McGuire Award at the annual Playhouse Awards Night, held virtually.
In an interview with The World-Herald before the play, she said she had been taking acting classes at the theater after her daughter urged her to get out of her comfort zone. When she finished the course, she tried out for the show and won the signature role of Lena Younger at age 61.
The Playhouse gives the Fonda-McGuire Award to a male and female actor each year. Benn Sieff, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rocky Horror Show,” was this year’s male recipient.
A complete list of winners is at omaha.com.
Omaha Children’s Museum sells STEAM kits
Kids can get a full head of STEAM at home with kits from the Omaha Children’s Museum.
The museum is offering materials and instruction for experiments that teach science, technology, engineering, arts and math (known in education circles as STEAM) to youths ages 8 and younger with help from adults.
The Bubbles Kit includes dish soap, corn syrup, pipe cleaners, an antacid tablet and more to create a bubble lamp and other things. The Bridge Kit has craft sticks, ribbon, tape and more to make different bridges. The kits, $30 each, include instructions and access to online videos.
This summer, the museum distributed about 1,000 kits to families through several community organizations. Parents clamored for more, so museum officials decided to make new kits for public sale.
“These kits are a way we can continue our mission even when families are unable to visit the museum,” said Lindy Hoyer, the museum’s executive director.
Kits are available for pre-order at the museum website, ocm.org. Pickup will start Sunday.
Driving tour highlights mid-century modern structures
If you like flat roofs, clean lines and elements of the outdoors inside, this tour is for you.
The Cathedral Arts Project is sponsoring “Indian Hills — Mid-Century Modern,” a self-guided car tour of commercial and residential building exteriors from Dodge to Harney Streets and 84th to 90th Streets.
The tour, $10 per car, runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 26. Drivers can start at one of three sites: Swanson Towers, 8405 Indian Hills Drive; Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St.; and the residence of Stan How, 8737 Harney St.
Docents will offer information on the architecture at each stop. The mid-century modern movement in architecture and urban development gained popularity after World War II, roughly from 1945 to 1969.
The event is part of local architecture and interior design tours conducted each year in honor of Cathedral architect Thomas Rogers Kimball.
Participants are asked to observe social distancing and wear masks. More details about the Cathedral Arts Project are available at cathedralartsproject.org.
