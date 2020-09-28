Theater and opera making slow comeback in Omaha

People could watch “Miranda” three ways: on YouTube, a gaming computer or a virtual reality headset. Every performance was live on all three platforms.

“I think it’s just really innovative,” said Rebecca Brown, Opera Omaha’s director of marketing and public relations. “There have been virtual operas in the past, but none of them live that we know of.”

“Miranda” came and went in a flash; Brown said it was like a beta test.

“As we reassess and reassemble through all of this COVID madness, we are looking at how we can continue to have some unique offerings,” she said. “Stay tuned for more digital opera.”

One of the company’s innovations is Opera To-Go, a series of neighborhood pop-up concerts. The first one is Sunday at 2 p.m. at Turner Park, and they continue through October.

Brown said they still were finalizing dates and locations, but Memorial Park and even Lincoln are on the list.

“We’re exploring different neighborhoods,” she said. “You may organically find that this concert is in your backyard.”