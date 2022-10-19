Theater Review: 'The Cake," at Omaha Community Playhouse, makes point about love

A few minutes into the opening night performance of “The Cake,” I was tempted to write it off as a shallow and stereotypical treatment of a complex and divisive social issue.
But I stuck with it and I wasn’t sorry I did.
The play, now at the Omaha Community Playhouse, addresses the dilemma a North Carolina bakery owner faces when she learns that the cake she promised to bake for a dear friend’s wedding is for a same-sex couple.
Bekah Brunstetter (a writer for “This is Us”), wrote the script, no doubt inspired by a U.S. Supreme Court case in which a Colorado baker was sued for refusing to make a cake for a gay ceremony.
At first — through no fault of the excellent actors — most of the characters seemed one-dimensional and, in some cases, cliched.
Della (Kathleen Combs) has a thick country accent and what seems to be, on the surface, an unrealistically simple rock-solid faith. The script hints that her lack of sophistication and her apparent naivete are due to her small-town life.
Macy (Delaney Jackson) is an angry progressive who is disdainful of her fiancee’s hometown. She is unpleasantly strident and smug about her beliefs, including an unwavering conviction that she’s always right.
Tim, Della’s husband, (Doug Rothgeb) is a gentle blue-collar, good-old-boy who probably is in favor of everything Macy opposes, though you get less of a glimpse at his leanings than those of other characters.
The only character who appears to have a little depth at the outset is Jen (Roz Parr), Macy’s fiancee, whose fondest wish is to marry Macy in the North Carolina town in which she grew up with Della, who was like a second mother. Jen tries to understand without malice why Della doesn’t want to bake her cake and why her former neighbors don’t embrace her lifestyle — in fact, she appears somewhat conflicted about it herself at times.
I had been hoping for a more nuanced approach to the topic, and eventually I got my wish, at least partially. Most of the characters initially presented as they did to allow room for growth and acceptance, two themes director Kim Clark-Kaczmarek cited in program notes.
Revealing more would be giving away too much, though I will say I started to change my mind about the show and the characters during a bedroom scene between Della and her husband. You can decide how much you think everyone grows — or doesn’t.
Regardless of how I felt about the characters, every actor was excellent. Each performance was thoughtful and natural, and each person ably conveyed the many emotions their roles required.
Combs and Jackson were especially good as characters that, depending on your worldview, weren’t particularly easy to like, or even relate to. By the end, because of the actors, I began to somewhat understand where they were coming from, even if I didn’t agree with their actions.
The set, designed by Playhouse newcomer Sophie Knauss, was among the best I’ve seen at the Playhouse.
The main scene was a sparkling and cozy bakery, with shelves to display authentic-looking cakes (they may have been real, for all I know.) Doors on both sides of the shop opened to create bedrooms for the two couples, with beds that slide into place. Unfortunately, the beds were balky on opening night, causing unfortunate pauses in the action that no doubt have been corrected by now.
Lighting by Erica Maholmes gave the bakery a bright, sunny atmosphere that was perfect for a small-town, main-street business.
This play is definitely for adults; it doesn’t shy away from bad language and mild sexual situations, including a word I haven’t heard much on Omaha stages.
In the end, “The Cake” made at least one point that really resonated: What the world needs now really is love. I’m never sorry when a night at the theater reminds me of that.
Theater Reviews by Betsie Freeman
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267