Theater Review: You should beg to see 'Ain't Too Proud' at the Orpheum

If you’re on the fence about seeing “Ain’t Too Proud” at the Orpheum Theater this week, here’s some advice: Give in to the Temptations.

The touring Broadway musical, which opened Tuesday, chronicles the rise of the Motown supergroup with humor, poignancy and some of the best music — and definitely the most sublime dancing — you’ll experience onstage this year. It was a worthy season opener for the Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series.

It’s technically a jukebox musical (i.e. a sometimes-thin script that’s really an excuse to play a catalog of greatest hits.)

But it transcends that label with a detailed and stirring story about a group of guys from inner-city Detroit who formed an internationally famous R&B group and kept it going despite frequent turnover due to squabbles, alcoholism, drug use, family issues and other roadblocks among its members — 25 of them so far. It concentrates mostly on the group before the 1980s.

The show tunefully fulfills the promise of its subtitle: “The Life and Times of the Temptations.”

Founding member Otis Williams, played by Marcus Paul James, narrates the story. The musical is based on a book about the group Williams wrote with Patricia Romanowski. Williams is still an active member of the latest iteration of The Temptations.

All of the group’s biggest hits — along with other Motown songs — are cleverly used in the musical to accompany key points in the story.

In two particularly touching moments, the ballad “I Wish It Would Rain” accompanied scenes after the death of Martin Luther King Jr. and at the graveside of longtime Temptations member Paul Williams (played by James T. Lane), who became an alcoholic and eventually was unable to perform before he died.

The simple set relies heavily — with great success — on props and projected scenes. As the race riots of the 1960s rage on, the Temptations yearn to become more activist, and when that finally happens (as “Ball of Confusion” plays), the projection shows Detroit burning. There also are slides of King, marquees where the group played on tours and other relevant events over the Temptations’ timeline.

And I can’t rave enough about the talented cast and orchestra. There were absolutely no weak links. The dances were amazing and the voices were soaring, powerful and rewarded with deafening cheers from the audience. They also sounded fairly authentic to the groups they were portraying, though my friends and I found the Supremes a little disappointing.

Standout performers include James, Lane and the other three original Tempts: Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin; Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks; and, especially, Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the volatile and tortured David Ruffin. Michael Andreaus as Berry Gordy and Najah Hetsberger as Josephine, wife of Otis, also deserve mention (Hetsberger has a clear, compelling and commanding voice, put to good use in a solo.)

On Tuesday night, traditionally media night, the audience was so excited at the end of one late scene that everyone rose to their feet. That confused a few people into thinking it was over and leaving to avoid the rush.

Warning: Make sure you stay put until the very end. Those folks missed not only some of the night’s best song and dance, but also a moving conclusion by Otis to tie up the story.

Not to mention a musical surprise after the curtain call. Trust me, it’s worth fighting traffic if you stick around.