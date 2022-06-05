Things to do this summer: Theater, concerts and festivals keep the metro area revved up

Get ready for a spate of summer selfies.
You can capture all kinds of family-and-friend moments at area events over the next three months. Some of them are a 10-minute drive; others may require a highway.
But they’re all fun, no matter what route you take.
Here’s a look at fairs, festivals, concerts and theater from now until the first week in September.
Festivals, fairs and markets
Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival
What: Concerts by Purple Madness and Sawyer Brown, carnival, games, food, beer garden, fireworks
When: June 9-11
Where: American Heroes Park, Bellevue
Information: bellevuerockstheriverfront.com
People are also reading…
Omaha Summer Arts Festival
What: Juried artist market, concerts, mural cubes in locations throughout the city, food vendors
When: June 10-11
Where: Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets
Information: summerarts.org
Springfield Days
What: Family games, outdoor movie, cornhole tournament, parade, car show, street dance, fireworks
When: June 10-11
Where: Springfield
Information: springfieldnebraska.com
Scandinavian Midsummer Festival
What: Folk dancing, traditional Scandinavian food, activities for kids, craft booths
When: June 12
Where: Steppe Center, 118th and Harrison Streets
Information: visitnebraska.com
Papillion Days
What: Market in the Park, parade, carnival, music, food, kiddie parade, fireworks.
When: June 15-16
Where: Papillion
Information: papillionfoundation,org
Omaha Juneteenth Parade
What: Celebration of North Omaha’s history and honoring of local leaders with “Village Legacies and Legends” theme
When: June 18
Where: Starts at 24th and Lake Streets
Omaha Freedom Festival
What: Event expanding Juneteenth parade into an all-day celebration with stage shows for kids, bike and helmet raffles, history and heritage presentations, concert
When: June 18
Where: Malcolm X Outside Event Plaza, 3448 Evans St.
Information: omahafreedomfestival.com
Homestead Days
What: History demonstrations, farmers market, caboose tours, car cruise night, speedway races, fireworks, music.
When: June 22-26
Where: Beatrice, Nebraska
Information: beatricechamber.com
Clarkson Czech Days
What: Beer garden, fun run, Czech food, classic car show, Nebraska State Czech Queen Pageant, polka dance.
When: June 24-26
Where: Clarkson, Nebraska
Information: clarksonczechdays.org
Ralston Independence Day Celebration
What: Parade, fun run, water fight, fireworks
When: July 4
Where: Various locations in Ralston
Information: ralstonareachamber.org
Fourth of July Celebration
What: Parade, dedication of new Nebraska National Guard Museum, crafts on the square, live music and dance, food, fireworks.
When: July 4
Information: julyfourthseward.com
Fremont 4-H Expo
What: Animal exhibits, other 4-H exhibits including plant science, visual art, communications and expressive arts, family and consumer science and health. Covers nine Nebraska counties, including Douglas and Sarpy
When: July 6-9
Where: Christensen Field, West 16th Street and North Ridge Road Drive, Fremont
Information: extension.unl.edu
Santa Lucia Festival
What: Italian food, music, celebratory Mass
When: July 21-24
Where: Little Italy, 10th and William Streets
Information: santaluciafestival.com
Heartland Pride
What: Youth pride, pride parade, activities and entertainment in celebration of the LGBTQ community
When: July 16
Where: CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th Street
Information: heartlandpride.org
Wayne Chicken Show
What: Parade, cluck-off, food, contests
When: July 8-10
Where: Wayne, Nebraska
Information: chickenshow.com
John C. Fremont Days
What: Living history encampments, chautauqua tent, car and bike show, craft and vendor tents, food, rough stock rodeo, beer gardens, music
When: July 8-9
Where: Fremont, Nebraska
Information: johncfremontdays.org
Westfair County Fair
What: 4H and FFA exhibits, demolition derby, green space entertainment, food
When: July 27-Aug. 1
Where: Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater, Council Bluffs
Information: westfairevents.com
Gretna Days
What: Carnival, golf, dodgeball and men’s slow pitch softball tournaments, antique tractor pull, grand parade
When: July 28-31
Where: Various locations in Gretna
Information: gretnadays.com
Nebraska Chautauqua
What: “The Fifties in Focus,” with lectures, presentations and activities for all ages
When: July 29-30
Where: McCook, Nebraska
Information: humanitiesnebraska.org
Benson Days
What: Parade, kickball tournament, mural tour, commercial district historical tour
When: July 30-31
Where: Downtown Benson. Parade starts at Benson High near 52nd Street and NW Radial Highway
Information: bensondays.com
Sarpy County Fair
What: Tractor pull, demolition derby, rodeo, concerts, 4-H exhibits, food
When: Aug. 4-8
Where: Sarpy County Fairgrounds, Springfield
Information: sarpyfair.com
Wilber Czech Festival
What: Art show, accordion jamboree, Czech music and food, beer garden, car show, quilt show, Czech dancers, parade
When: Aug. 5-7
Where: Wilber, Nebraska
Information: nebraskaczechsofwilber.com
Cass County Fair
What: 4-H exhibits, extreme bull riding, beer garden, figure eight races, Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos
When: Aug. 10-13
Where: Weeping Water, Nebraska
Information: cassfair.com
Valley Days
What: Parade, kids activities, street dance, car show, pedal tractor pull
When: Aug. 12-14
Where: Various locations in Valley
Information: valleydays.net
Iowa State Fair
What: Live performances by Skillet, Brooks & Dunn, Nelly, Demi Lovato, Alanis Morissette, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and more; 4-H and FFA exhibits, including livestock
When: Aug. 11-21
Where: Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines
Information: iowastatefair.org
Dundee Day
What: Pancake breakfast, 5K run, parade, food trucks, live music, craft vendors, book sale, beer garden
When: Aug. 20
Where: Dundee neighborhood
Information: dundeeday.org
Millard Days
What: Carnival, car show, activities for kids, horseshoes, free ice cream and more
When: Aug. 23-28
Where: Andersen Park, 136th and Q Streets
Information: millarddays.com
Nebraska State Fair
What: Live performances by the Turtles and other 60s groups, Brantley Gilbert, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Jeff Dunham and more; ultimate bullfighters tour, Horse Nations Indian Relay, carnival, exhibits
When: Aug. 26-Sept. 5
Where: Fonner Park in Grand Island
Information: statefair.org
Septemberfest Omaha: A Salute to Labor
What: Parade, carnival, Kiddie Kingdom, Omaha Circus Arts, food booths
When: Sept. 2-5
Where: CHI Health Center Omaha Lot D, 455 N. 10th St.
Music Arena shows
Baxter Arena
Featured artists: AJR, June 8; Pitbull, Aug. 17
Where: 2425 S. 67th St.
Information: baxterarena.com
CHI Health Center
Featured artists: Shawn Mendes, July 10; Greta Van Fleet, July 23; Machine Gun Kelly, Aug. 4; Jason Aldean, Aug. 5; Elevation Worship, Aug. 8; The Lumineers, Aug. 16.
Where: 455 N. 10th St.
Information: chihealthcenteromaha.com
Holland Performing Arts Center
Featured artists: The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 8; The RT’s, June 10; “Love Out Loud,” River City Mixed Chorus, June 11; America: 50th Anniversary Tour, June 18; The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and The Platters, June 24; Aubrey Logan, July 8; Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett, July 22; An Evening With Vince Gill, July 23; Air Supply, Aug. 5.
Where: 1200 Douglas St.
Orpheum Theater
Featured artist: Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 5
Where: 409 S. 16th St.
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Featured artists: New Kids on the Block, June 11; Maroon 5, Aug. 10; Alan Jackson, Aug. 26
Where: 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, Lincoln
Information: pinnaclebankarena.com
Liberty First Credit Union Arena
Featured artists: Blues, Soul & BBQ Festival, June 19; El Fantasma, July 29; Santa Fe Klan, Aug. 10; Pancho Barraza/La Adictiva, Aug. 19
Where: 7300 Q St.
Information: libertyfirstcreditunionarena.com
Barnato
Featured artists: Kameron Marlowe, June 10; An Evening With Shaun Cassidy, June 14; Wildermiss, June 28; Travis Denning, June 30; Red Clay Strays Moment of Truth Tour, July 2; An Evening With The Tubes July 8; Chris Janson, July 9; Nate Smith: Whiskey on You Tour; July 15; Midland: The Last Resort Tour, July 22; Will Hoge, July 30; Brother Moses, July 31; Earth to Mars: The Bruno Mars Experience, Aug. 3; An Evening With Nicky James, Aug. 6; Remember Jones Won’t You Be My Hater Tour, Part Two, Aug. 7; Alana Springsteen, Aug. 18; Richie Kotzen, Aug. 24; Buckcherry Hellbound Tour, Sept. 1; Smile Empty Soul & Tantric, Sept. 2.
Where: 225 N. 170th St.
Information: barnatolounge.com/events
Bourbon Theatre
Featured artists: The Wailers, June 8; The Strike, Sub-Radio, June 10; Eli Young Band, Corey Kent, June 29; Todd Rundgren: Unpredictable, July 2; Ana Popovic, July 22; Sean Kingston: The Road to Deliverance Tour, Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry, Aug. 27; Hellzapoppin Sideshow Revue, Sept 11
Where: 1415 O St., Lincoln
Information: bourbontheatre.com
Falconwood Park
Featured artists: Drive By Truckers, July 19; Outlandia Music Festival featuring Wilco, The National, Band of Horses, Silversun Pickup and more, Aug 12-13
Where: 905 Allied Road, Bellevue
Info: falconwoodpark.com
Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
Featured artists: Jack White, June 12; Jake Owen, June 16; Bon Iver, June 18; Tom Segura, July 27; LIttle Big Town, July 28; Parker McCollum, July 29; Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour, July 30; Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2
Where: 3201 S. Coddington Ave., Lincoln
Information: pinewoodbowltheater.com
Stir Cove
Featured artists: Chris Young, June 11; Jon Pardi, June 23; Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 24; Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 25; Third Eye Blind, June 29; Tesla, July 1; Sam Hunt, July 7; Collective Soul and Switchfoot, July 16; Poison, July 22; Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo, July 30; Brett Young with special guest Ashley Cooke, Aug. 12; A Day to Remember, Aug. 14; Hanson, Aug. 18; The Black Crowes, Aug. 19; Leon Bridges, Aug. 26; Foreigner, Sept. 2; The Struts, Sept. 12; Ludacris, Sept. 23
Where: Harrah’s Casino, One Harrah’s Way, Council Bluffs
Information: stircove.com
Festivals and concert series
Music at Soaring Wings
What: Live music featuring bands on Friday nights and acoustic afternoon concerts on Sundays.
When: Fridays and Sundays through September
Where: Soaring Wings Vineyard, Springfield
Information: soaringwingswine.com
Saturdays at Stinson
What: Free outdoor concerts
When: Most Saturdays through Aug. 27
Where: Stinson Park, 67th and Center Streets
Information: aksarbenvillage.com/calendar
Slattery Vintage Estates Summer Concert Series
What: Live music performances
When: Through Labor Day weekend
Information: svcvineyards.com
Music and Memories
What: Summer concert series
When: Fridays through Aug. 12
Where: Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion
Information: shadowlaketownecenter.com
Omaha Chamber Music Society
What: Summer concert series
When: June 12. 19, 26
Where: Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St.
Information: omahachambermusic.org
Music in Miller Park
Featured artists: Enjoli & Timeless, June 13; Nate Bray & the Soul Supremes, July 16; Jarron Taylor and Cross Bearing Nation, Aug. 20
Where: Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave.
Information: o-pa.com
La Vista Outdoor Concerts and Movies
What: Live performances with a movie following
When: June 24, July 8, 29
Where: Central Park Lakes, La Vista
Junior Jams
What: Concerts by young musicians
When: The String Beans on June 18; Omaha Street Percussion on July 23. Both from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Shadow Lake Towne Center, 7775 Olson Drive, Papillon
Information: shadowlaketownecenter.com
Nebraska Wind Symphony
What: Summer concerts
When: June 12 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 120th and Pacific Streets; July 3, Granary District in Ralston
Information: nebraskawindsymphony.com
Vibes at Village Pointe
What: Free outdoor concerts
When: Thursdays, June 23 through Aug. 25
Where: Village Pointe Amphitheater, 168th Street and West Dodge Road
Information: villagepointeshopping.com
Music for the City
What: Free concerts
Where: Dam Bar stage at Omaha’s Miller’s Landing on the Missouri River
When: June 11, July 23, Aug. 20
Information: musicforthecity.net
Jazz on the Green
What: Free outdoor concert series
Featured artists: Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino, July 7; Rhythm Collective, July 14; Jon Cleary, July 21; Shaun Johnson Big Band, July 28; Naughty Professor, Aug. 4; Lakecia Benjamin, Aug. 11
Where: Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, near 31st and Farnam Streets
Live on the Lawn
What: Free outdoor concert series
When: July 8, 15, 29, Aug. 5
Where: Zorinsky Lake Park, 156th and F Streets
Information: parks.cityofomaha,org
Playing With Fire
What: Free blues concert series
When: July 15-16, Aug. 12-13
Where: Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, near 31st and Farnam Streets
Information: playingwithfireomaha.net
Maha Festival
What: Annual celebration on music
When: July 29-30
Featured artists: Beach House, Princess Nokia, Car Seat Headrest, Pup, Indigo De Souza and more.
Where: Stinson Park, 67th and Center Streets
River Riot
What: Rock music festival featuring Hollywood Undead, Yelawolf and Bad Wolves
When: Aug. 27
Where: Westfair Amphitheater, 22984 U.S. Highway 6, Council Bluffs
Information: 89theriver.com
City of Omaha Celebrates America
What: Free concert and fireworks
When: July 22
Featured artists: Sheryl Crow, Dave Mason
Where: Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.
Information: memorialparkconcert.com
Shadow Ridge Music Festival
What: Live music, food and drinks
When: Sept. 9
Featured artist: 311
Where: Shadow Ridge Country Club, 188th and Pacific Streets
TheaterShakespeare on the Green
What: Two William Shakespeare plays presented by Nebraska Shakespeare
When: “The Tempest,” June 23-26, July 8, 19, 13, 14, 16 and “Othello,” June 30, July 3, 6, 7, 9 15, 17
Where: Elmwood Park, behind the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus near 67th and Dodge Streets.
Information: nebraskashakespeare.com
Papillion La Vista Community Theatre
When: July 15-17 and 21-23
What: “Newsies,” the company’s annual summer musical
Where: SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St.
Information: plvct.org or papillion.org
Ralston Community Theater
What: “Something Rotten,” the company’s annual summer musical
When: July 8-24
Where: Ralston High School, 8969 Park Drive
Information: ralstontheatre.simpletix.com
Elkhorn Community Theater
What: “Beauty and the Beast,” the company’s annual summer musical
When: June 17-26
Where: Elkhorn North High School Performing Arts Center, 17800 George Miller Parkway
Information: elkhorncommunitytheater.org
Omaha Community Playhouse
What: Stage musical “Kinky Boots” through June 26, “Respect: The Women, Their Music, Their Stories,” June 10-26.
Where: 6915 Cass St.
Information: omahaplayhouse.com
The Rose Theater
What: Stage musical “The Sound of Music”
When: Through June 19
Where: 2001 Farnam St.
Information: rosetheater.org
Rave On Productions
What: “Don’t Stop Me Now: A Celebration of Rock Musicals,” June 9-11, “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” July 22-31, “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra,” Aug. 18-20.
Where: SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., for “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “Pop Rock Orchestra”; The Scottish Rite, 202 S. 20th St., for “Willy Wonka.”
Information: raveonworldwide.com
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267