Things to do this summer: Theater, concerts and festivals keep the metro area revved up

Get ready for a spate of summer selfies.

You can capture all kinds of family-and-friend moments at area events over the next three months. Some of them are a 10-minute drive; others may require a highway.

But they’re all fun, no matter what route you take.

Here’s a look at fairs, festivals, concerts and theater from now until the first week in September.

Festivals, fairs and markets

Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival

What: Concerts by Purple Madness and Sawyer Brown, carnival, games, food, beer garden, fireworks

When: June 9-11

Where: American Heroes Park, Bellevue

Omaha Summer Arts Festival

What: Juried artist market, concerts, mural cubes in locations throughout the city, food vendors

When: June 10-11

Where: Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets

Springfield Days

What: Family games, outdoor movie, cornhole tournament, parade, car show, street dance, fireworks

When: June 10-11

Where: Springfield

Scandinavian Midsummer Festival

What: Folk dancing, traditional Scandinavian food, activities for kids, craft booths

When: June 12

Where: Steppe Center, 118th and Harrison Streets

Papillion Days

What: Market in the Park, parade, carnival, music, food, kiddie parade, fireworks.

When: June 15-16

Where: Papillion

Omaha Juneteenth Parade

What: Celebration of North Omaha’s history and honoring of local leaders with “Village Legacies and Legends” theme

When: June 18

Where: Starts at 24th and Lake Streets

Omaha Freedom Festival

What: Event expanding Juneteenth parade into an all-day celebration with stage shows for kids, bike and helmet raffles, history and heritage presentations, concert

When: June 18

Where: Malcolm X Outside Event Plaza, 3448 Evans St.

Homestead Days

What: History demonstrations, farmers market, caboose tours, car cruise night, speedway races, fireworks, music.

When: June 22-26

Where: Beatrice, Nebraska

Clarkson Czech Days

What: Beer garden, fun run, Czech food, classic car show, Nebraska State Czech Queen Pageant, polka dance.

When: June 24-26

Where: Clarkson, Nebraska

Ralston Independence Day Celebration

What: Parade, fun run, water fight, fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Various locations in Ralston

Fourth of July Celebration

What: Parade, dedication of new Nebraska National Guard Museum, crafts on the square, live music and dance, food, fireworks.

When: July 4

Fremont 4-H Expo

What: Animal exhibits, other 4-H exhibits including plant science, visual art, communications and expressive arts, family and consumer science and health. Covers nine Nebraska counties, including Douglas and Sarpy

When: July 6-9

Where: Christensen Field, West 16th Street and North Ridge Road Drive, Fremont

Santa Lucia Festival

What: Italian food, music, celebratory Mass

When: July 21-24

Where: Little Italy, 10th and William Streets

Heartland Pride

What: Youth pride, pride parade, activities and entertainment in celebration of the LGBTQ community

When: July 16

Where: CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th Street

Wayne Chicken Show

What: Parade, cluck-off, food, contests

When: July 8-10

Where: Wayne, Nebraska

John C. Fremont Days

What: Living history encampments, chautauqua tent, car and bike show, craft and vendor tents, food, rough stock rodeo, beer gardens, music

When: July 8-9

Where: Fremont, Nebraska

Westfair County Fair

What: 4H and FFA exhibits, demolition derby, green space entertainment, food

When: July 27-Aug. 1

Where: Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater, Council Bluffs

Gretna Days

What: Carnival, golf, dodgeball and men’s slow pitch softball tournaments, antique tractor pull, grand parade

When: July 28-31

Where: Various locations in Gretna

Nebraska Chautauqua

What: “The Fifties in Focus,” with lectures, presentations and activities for all ages

When: July 29-30

Where: McCook, Nebraska

Benson Days

What: Parade, kickball tournament, mural tour, commercial district historical tour

When: July 30-31

Where: Downtown Benson. Parade starts at Benson High near 52nd Street and NW Radial Highway

Sarpy County Fair

What: Tractor pull, demolition derby, rodeo, concerts, 4-H exhibits, food

When: Aug. 4-8

Where: Sarpy County Fairgrounds, Springfield

Wilber Czech Festival

What: Art show, accordion jamboree, Czech music and food, beer garden, car show, quilt show, Czech dancers, parade

When: Aug. 5-7

Where: Wilber, Nebraska

Cass County Fair

What: 4-H exhibits, extreme bull riding, beer garden, figure eight races, Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos

When: Aug. 10-13

Where: Weeping Water, Nebraska

Valley Days

What: Parade, kids activities, street dance, car show, pedal tractor pull

When: Aug. 12-14

Where: Various locations in Valley

Iowa State Fair

What: Live performances by Skillet, Brooks & Dunn, Nelly, Demi Lovato, Alanis Morissette, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and more; 4-H and FFA exhibits, including livestock

When: Aug. 11-21

Where: Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines

Dundee Day

What: Pancake breakfast, 5K run, parade, food trucks, live music, craft vendors, book sale, beer garden

When: Aug. 20

Where: Dundee neighborhood

Millard Days

What: Carnival, car show, activities for kids, horseshoes, free ice cream and more

When: Aug. 23-28

Where: Andersen Park, 136th and Q Streets

Nebraska State Fair

What: Live performances by the Turtles and other 60s groups, Brantley Gilbert, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Jeff Dunham and more; ultimate bullfighters tour, Horse Nations Indian Relay, carnival, exhibits

When: Aug. 26-Sept. 5

Where: Fonner Park in Grand Island

Septemberfest Omaha: A Salute to Labor

What: Parade, carnival, Kiddie Kingdom, Omaha Circus Arts, food booths

When: Sept. 2-5

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha Lot D, 455 N. 10th St.

Music Arena shows

Baxter Arena

Featured artists: AJR, June 8; Pitbull, Aug. 17

Where: 2425 S. 67th St.

CHI Health Center

Featured artists: Shawn Mendes, July 10; Greta Van Fleet, July 23; Machine Gun Kelly, Aug. 4; Jason Aldean, Aug. 5; Elevation Worship, Aug. 8; The Lumineers, Aug. 16.

Where: 455 N. 10th St.

Holland Performing Arts Center

Featured artists: The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 8; The RT’s, June 10; “Love Out Loud,” River City Mixed Chorus, June 11; America: 50th Anniversary Tour, June 18; The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and The Platters, June 24; Aubrey Logan, July 8; Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett, July 22; An Evening With Vince Gill, July 23; Air Supply, Aug. 5.

Where: 1200 Douglas St.

Orpheum Theater

Featured artist: Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 5

Where: 409 S. 16th St.

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Featured artists: New Kids on the Block, June 11; Maroon 5, Aug. 10; Alan Jackson, Aug. 26

Where: 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, Lincoln

Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Featured artists: Blues, Soul & BBQ Festival, June 19; El Fantasma, July 29; Santa Fe Klan, Aug. 10; Pancho Barraza/La Adictiva, Aug. 19

Where: 7300 Q St.

Barnato

Featured artists: Kameron Marlowe, June 10; An Evening With Shaun Cassidy, June 14; Wildermiss, June 28; Travis Denning, June 30; Red Clay Strays Moment of Truth Tour, July 2; An Evening With The Tubes July 8; Chris Janson, July 9; Nate Smith: Whiskey on You Tour; July 15; Midland: The Last Resort Tour, July 22; Will Hoge, July 30; Brother Moses, July 31; Earth to Mars: The Bruno Mars Experience, Aug. 3; An Evening With Nicky James, Aug. 6; Remember Jones Won’t You Be My Hater Tour, Part Two, Aug. 7; Alana Springsteen, Aug. 18; Richie Kotzen, Aug. 24; Buckcherry Hellbound Tour, Sept. 1; Smile Empty Soul & Tantric, Sept. 2.

Where: 225 N. 170th St.

Bourbon Theatre

Featured artists: The Wailers, June 8; The Strike, Sub-Radio, June 10; Eli Young Band, Corey Kent, June 29; Todd Rundgren: Unpredictable, July 2; Ana Popovic, July 22; Sean Kingston: The Road to Deliverance Tour, Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry, Aug. 27; Hellzapoppin Sideshow Revue, Sept 11

Where: 1415 O St., Lincoln

Falconwood Park

Featured artists: Drive By Truckers, July 19; Outlandia Music Festival featuring Wilco, The National, Band of Horses, Silversun Pickup and more, Aug 12-13

Where: 905 Allied Road, Bellevue

Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

Featured artists: Jack White, June 12; Jake Owen, June 16; Bon Iver, June 18; Tom Segura, July 27; LIttle Big Town, July 28; Parker McCollum, July 29; Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour, July 30; Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2

Where: 3201 S. Coddington Ave., Lincoln

Stir Cove

Featured artists: Chris Young, June 11; Jon Pardi, June 23; Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 24; Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 25; Third Eye Blind, June 29; Tesla, July 1; Sam Hunt, July 7; Collective Soul and Switchfoot, July 16; Poison, July 22; Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo, July 30; Brett Young with special guest Ashley Cooke, Aug. 12; A Day to Remember, Aug. 14; Hanson, Aug. 18; The Black Crowes, Aug. 19; Leon Bridges, Aug. 26; Foreigner, Sept. 2; The Struts, Sept. 12; Ludacris, Sept. 23

Where: Harrah’s Casino, One Harrah’s Way, Council Bluffs

Festivals and concert series

Music at Soaring Wings

What: Live music featuring bands on Friday nights and acoustic afternoon concerts on Sundays.

When: Fridays and Sundays through September

Where: Soaring Wings Vineyard, Springfield

Saturdays at Stinson

What: Free outdoor concerts

When: Most Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Stinson Park, 67th and Center Streets

Slattery Vintage Estates Summer Concert Series

What: Live music performances

When: Through Labor Day weekend

Music and Memories

What: Summer concert series

When: Fridays through Aug. 12

Where: Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion

Omaha Chamber Music Society

What: Summer concert series

When: June 12. 19, 26

Where: Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St.

Music in Miller Park

Featured artists: Enjoli & Timeless, June 13; Nate Bray & the Soul Supremes, July 16; Jarron Taylor and Cross Bearing Nation, Aug. 20

Where: Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave.

La Vista Outdoor Concerts and Movies

What: Live performances with a movie following

When: June 24, July 8, 29

Where: Central Park Lakes, La Vista

Junior Jams

What: Concerts by young musicians

When: The String Beans on June 18; Omaha Street Percussion on July 23. Both from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Shadow Lake Towne Center, 7775 Olson Drive, Papillon

Nebraska Wind Symphony

What: Summer concerts

When: June 12 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 120th and Pacific Streets; July 3, Granary District in Ralston

Vibes at Village Pointe

What: Free outdoor concerts

When: Thursdays, June 23 through Aug. 25

Where: Village Pointe Amphitheater, 168th Street and West Dodge Road

Music for the City

What: Free concerts

Where: Dam Bar stage at Omaha’s Miller’s Landing on the Missouri River

When: June 11, July 23, Aug. 20

Jazz on the Green

What: Free outdoor concert series

Featured artists: Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino, July 7; Rhythm Collective, July 14; Jon Cleary, July 21; Shaun Johnson Big Band, July 28; Naughty Professor, Aug. 4; Lakecia Benjamin, Aug. 11

Where: Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, near 31st and Farnam Streets

Live on the Lawn

What: Free outdoor concert series

When: July 8, 15, 29, Aug. 5

Where: Zorinsky Lake Park, 156th and F Streets

Playing With Fire

What: Free blues concert series

When: July 15-16, Aug. 12-13

Where: Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, near 31st and Farnam Streets

Maha Festival

What: Annual celebration on music

When: July 29-30

Featured artists: Beach House, Princess Nokia, Car Seat Headrest, Pup, Indigo De Souza and more.

Where: Stinson Park, 67th and Center Streets

River Riot

What: Rock music festival featuring Hollywood Undead, Yelawolf and Bad Wolves

When: Aug. 27

Where: Westfair Amphitheater, 22984 U.S. Highway 6, Council Bluffs

City of Omaha Celebrates America

What: Free concert and fireworks

When: July 22

Featured artists: Sheryl Crow, Dave Mason

Where: Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.

Shadow Ridge Music Festival

What: Live music, food and drinks

When: Sept. 9

Featured artist: 311

Where: Shadow Ridge Country Club, 188th and Pacific Streets

TheaterShakespeare on the Green

What: Two William Shakespeare plays presented by Nebraska Shakespeare

When: “The Tempest,” June 23-26, July 8, 19, 13, 14, 16 and “Othello,” June 30, July 3, 6, 7, 9 15, 17

Where: Elmwood Park, behind the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus near 67th and Dodge Streets.

Papillion La Vista Community Theatre

When: July 15-17 and 21-23

What: “Newsies,” the company’s annual summer musical

Where: SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St.

Ralston Community Theater

What: “Something Rotten,” the company’s annual summer musical

When: July 8-24

Where: Ralston High School, 8969 Park Drive

Elkhorn Community Theater

What: “Beauty and the Beast,” the company’s annual summer musical

When: June 17-26

Where: Elkhorn North High School Performing Arts Center, 17800 George Miller Parkway

Omaha Community Playhouse

What: Stage musical “Kinky Boots” through June 26, “Respect: The Women, Their Music, Their Stories,” June 10-26.

Where: 6915 Cass St.

The Rose Theater

What: Stage musical “The Sound of Music”

When: Through June 19

Where: 2001 Farnam St.

Rave On Productions

What: “Don’t Stop Me Now: A Celebration of Rock Musicals,” June 9-11, “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” July 22-31, “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra,” Aug. 18-20.

Where: SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., for “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “Pop Rock Orchestra”; The Scottish Rite, 202 S. 20th St., for “Willy Wonka.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.