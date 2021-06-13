Thomas Wilkins takes final bow as director of Omaha Symphony

“He encouraged us to listen to each other and take full ownership of our (sound),” she said.

At the end of the video, Slosburg named Wilkins the Omaha Symphony’s music director laureate “in recognition of your leadership, humility, humanitarian efforts and the place you hold in our hearts.”

“You are welcome back to our stage anytime,” Slosburg said.

Cue another ovation.

A stirring performance of Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations.” The ceremonious final variation — in which all of the musicians were playing most of the time — provided a triumphant end to Wilkins’ Omaha story.

The final applause was the longest of all, with multiple whoops and three curtain calls. Nobody wanted to leave.

People across the country and perhaps around the world saw the concert livestreamed on the symphony’s website. And it was a featured performance at the League of American Orchestras' annual conference, which started June 7.

Omahan Becky Nicholson, who has been a regular at symphony concerts since Wilkins joined in 2005, said the evening was superb yet bittersweet.