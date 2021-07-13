'Trailer Park Boys' coming to Omaha's Holland Center

"Trailer Park Boys’ 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas featuring Ricky, Julian, Bubbles and Randy with special guest Terry from FUBAR” will come to the Holland Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Dec. 2.

“Trailer Park Boys” is a Canadian mockumentary television program. It premiered in 2001 on Canada’s Showcase Network and now streams on Netflix. Created by Mike Clattenburg, the adult-themed show focuses on the misadventures of a group of Sunnyvale trailer park buddies. The show was eventually translated into three movies. Characters Ricky, Julian, Bubbles and Randy now continue their story on tour with the "Trailer Park Boys’ 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas."