'Trailer Park Boys' Omaha performance canceled over show member's health concerns
"Trailer Park Boys 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas featuring Ricky, Julian, Bubbles and Randy with special guest Terry from FUBAR” will come to the Holland Center in December.

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

The “Trailer Park Boys’ 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas featuring Ricky, Julian, Bubbles and Randy with special guest Terry from FUBAR” show scheduled for Dec. 2 at the Holland Center has been canceled.

According to a social media post from the promoter, the show's 2021 tour has been canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances involving the health of an integral member of the touring party."

"Well our Christmas plans have gone to crap. Everything’s going to be OK, but we had to make one of the hardest decisions today and cancel the tour," the post reads. 

Ticket-holders will receive an email from Ticketmaster regarding refunds.

