Transgender woman tackles role in 'I Am My Own Wife' at Omaha Playhouse

Director Kimberly Faith Hickman was determined to find a transgender woman to play the lead in “I Am My Own Wife” at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

“It was important that we honor Doug Wright’s play with integrity,” she said. “Casting a transgender actor to play a transgender character not only respects the story, but also reveres the dignity of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, who the play is based on.”

Enter Natalie Weiss of Lincoln. She had a passion for the theater, but hadn’t found an abundance of roles since coming out as a transgender woman in 2012.

“I did some digging into the character, and it seemed like a role I would be suited for and I wouldn’t be passed over because I was trans,” Weiss said. “So I decided to audition.”

Before then, she had known nothing about the one-person play that opened on Broadway in 2003.

According to biographers, von Mahlsdorf was transgender early on. Her father was in the Nazi Party and forced her to join the Hitler Youth. She killed her father when he came at her with a gun and spent time in a juvenile jail.