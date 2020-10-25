Transgender woman tackles role in 'I Am My Own Wife' at Omaha Playhouse

Director Kimberly Faith Hickman was determined to find a transgender woman to play the lead in “I Am My Own Wife” at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
“It was important that we honor Doug Wright’s play with integrity,” she said. “Casting a transgender actor to play a transgender character not only respects the story, but also reveres the dignity of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, who the play is based on.”
Enter Natalie Weiss of Lincoln. She had a passion for the theater, but hadn’t found an abundance of roles since coming out as a transgender woman in 2012.
“I did some digging into the character, and it seemed like a role I would be suited for and I wouldn’t be passed over because I was trans,” Weiss said. “So I decided to audition.”
Before then, she had known nothing about the one-person play that opened on Broadway in 2003.
According to biographers, von Mahlsdorf was transgender early on. Her father was in the Nazi Party and forced her to join the Hitler Youth. She killed her father when he came at her with a gun and spent time in a juvenile jail.
When she was released after World War II, she opened a museum of common household items. It became a popular hangout for the gay community, raising the ire of the East German police.
Weiss said playing a real — and complex — person is different from most roles. Interviews with von Mahlsdorf are used in the show.
With Hickman’s guidance, she decided to play the role as a characterization rather than trying to become exactly like Charlotte.
She found preparing for a one-person show somewhat daunting.
“It’s difficult because I am doing 35 roles and eight accents,” she said. “There is one place where I switch between five accents within a single page.”
The predominant accent is German, and she had already mastered that. But she also has to speak like someone in middle America, people in Texas, an upper-crust British citizen and natives of Japan, India and France.
She said she didn’t prepare for the audition and didn’t expect to win the role.
“It was kind of a surprise when I got the call,” she said. “I hope I do the script — it won a Tony and a Pulitzer — and her justice. As a trans woman playing another trans woman in this area of the country when trans people don’t get a lot of opportunities to act, I feel the pressure.”
The show premieres in the Playhouse’s small but socially distanced Howard Drew Theatre on Friday and runs through Nov. 15. For more information, go to omahaplayhouse.com
Playhouse adds A holiday show
The Omaha Community Playhouse has added another show to its revamped 2020-21 season.
“Christmas in My Heart” will feature widely known Omaha vocalist Camille Metoyer Moten in concert.
The program, in the Howard Drew Theatre, will feature contemporary Christmas music and classic favorites. Performances are Nov. 27 through Dec. 20. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 3.
Local milliner has hat on display in N.Y. exhibit
Omaha-area hatmaker Margie Trembley has another of her creations in a national Milliners Guild exhibition.
She designed a hat in honor of Maria W. Stewart, a teacher, lecturer, writer and abolitionist, for “Solidarity in Style: Celebrating Women’s Suffrage,” a virtual show that opened Monday.
Stewart was a free-born Black who was the first known American woman to lecture to a mixed-race audience.
Trembley’s hat is in the colors of the U.S women’s suffrage movement, which was active from the late 1840s to 1920, when women gained the right to vote.
It is made of white straw accented with a purple, gold and white scarf and a gold chain at the brim. A white net veil hangs in front.
To the suffragists, purple stood for loyalty and steadfastness, white was for purity and gold represented the torch that guided their purpose.
The Milliners Guild planned the virtual exhibition to coincide with the days leading up to the Nov. 3 election. You can see it at Millinersguild.org
Panel discussion on race coincides with new opera
Opera Omaha is sponsoring “Black American Truths,” a panel discussion about the realities of being Black in America, at 7 p.m. Monday.
The live virtual event is in conjunction with “dwb (driving while black),” which is being shown at operaomaha.org through Thursday. The opera focuses on the anxiety a Black parent feels when a son gets his driver’s license. It’s presented by Opera Omaha and the Baruch Performing Arts Center in New York City.
Holland Community Opera Fellow alumna Chabrelle Williams will moderate the panel.
Participants are:
» Dillard Delts of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Association.
» Bobby Brumfield, founding member of the Men Against Domestic Violence Coalition and an Inclusive Communities board member.
» Amariyon Green, a senior at Omaha Central High School and a member of What YOUth Can Do.
» Rachel Fox of You Go Girl.
» Nancy Williams, co-founder and CEO of No More Empty Pots.
Register at the Opera Omaha website.
Nebraska City gallery has a new exhibit
If you’re looking for a fun day trip, The Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts in Nebraska City just opened “Group Dynamic,” a series of oil paintings by Anne Wedler.
The artist grew up in the Midwest and has a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and a master’s from Indiana University. She has lived in several places, including Alabama, Detroit and Alaska.
She identifies as an observational painter who is interested in narrative and visual metaphor. She paints figures, because she thinks they are a natural fit for storytelling.
Paintings in the show, featuring figures in red coats and harsh environments, are meant to illustrate the perils of self-interest and the benefits and safety of collaboration and cooperation.
For future works, she’s exploring how relocation changes our sense of identity.
The gallery, 801 Third Corso St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. Call 402-874-9600 or visit the center’s website. Masks are required, and disposable masks will be available.
The exhibit runs through Dec. 18.
