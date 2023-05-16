Latina writer Ada Limón, a California native who now lives in Kentucky, was named U.S. Poet Laureate in 2022.

That was exciting news for Omahan Amy Haddad.

“When I heard (about her appointment), I was driving and I actually let out a shout,” Haddad said.

After retiring in 2018 from her job as director of the Center for Health Policy and Ethics at Creighton University, Haddad earned a master of arts degree in poetry, and Limon was her adviser.

“Her work really resonates with me,” Haddad said. “She’s such an engaging poet.”

The two will be reunited Thursday night when Limón is the featured guest at a 25th anniversary celebration for the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Haddad is a member of the endowment’s board of directors, and is the honorary chairwoman of the event with her husband, Steve.

The endowment was created with state funds and private donations through a 1998 bill in the Nebraska Legislature. Its sole purpose is to provide funding for the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska, which have an imprint in every state legislative district, said Executive Director Maggie Smith. She joined the endowment last year after working as director of operations at Omaha’s Kaneko arts center.

Limón will present a poetry reading and participate in a discussion with Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason and Amelia Escalante, who is the current Nebraska champion of Poetry Out Loud, a national contest and arts education program that encourages the study of poetry. Escalante also will read one of Limon’s works at the celebration.

The U.S. has had a national poet since 1937, when the position was known as “Consultant in Poetry to the Library of Congress.” Since 1986, it has been known as poet laureate, and noted author Robert Penn Warren (“All the King’s Men") was the first to have that title.

Limón’s appearance in Omaha coincides with her recent appointment for the first two-year second term in the history of the position.

She is the author of six poetry collections and has won numerous accolades, including the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry. She is on the faculty at Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Haddad received her degree.

Smith said she was selected for the celebration because leaders thought her genre easily applies to both organizations the endowment serves.

“We felt like a poet could easily cross between arts and humanities,” she said.

She thinks poets — and poet laureates — are essential to civilization.

“Throughout history, poets have told the story of the society they’re in,” she said. “Sometimes it’s not an easy story to tell. (Poetry) encapsulates what people care about culturally. Sometimes it’s politics. Sometimes it’s just deeply emotional. To have a poet laureate says we value that voice.”

Both Smith and Haddad say Limón writes poetry that is personal and relatable.

“It really comes from her heart,” Haddad said. “She connects a lot with nature, is very observant, is not afraid to explore difficult topics and is accessible.”

Smith said she thinks anyone could pick up one of Limón’s poems, understand it and have an emotional response.

“She’s really in demand and so it was lucky we could book her,” she said. Endowment leaders began organizing the 25th anniversary event a year ago.

Thursday night’s celebration starts with a patron party at 5:30 p.m. Doors at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St., open to the public at 6 and the event runs from 7 to about 8:30, Smith said. Limón will sign books (for sale on-site through The Bookworm) for about 30 minutes after the program.

The party is sold out, but general admission tickets can still be purchased for $25 at nebraskaculturalendowment.org.

Nebraska has the distinction of being one of the states to produce a poet laureate. Ted Kooser, who was an English professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, served from 2004 to 2006.

“We wanted him to come to the celebration, but his health is not great,” said Smith, who herself is a poet who started a creative writing nonprofit when she lived in Ireland. “He politely declined. We will be thinking about him. Poets in Nebraska will tell you that he is generous with his time and talent.”

