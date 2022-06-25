Under new leadership, Shakespeare on the Green returns after two-year hiatus with 'The Tempest' and 'Othello'

When Brett Bernardini and his co-workers dragged their Shakespeare on the Green banners out of storage this year, they discovered the banners were covered in mold.

For Bernardini, the new executive director of Nebraska Shakespeare, the banners were another example of something from the organization’s past that must be replaced and changed.

“We had things, and now we don’t,” Bernardini said. “We were something, and now we’re not. Who we were is not who we are now. We are embracing a culture of change.”

After a two-year hiatus, Shakespeare on the Green has returned to Elmwood Park this summer. The free event at the park encourages people to grab blankets, wine and even their kids and dogs to watch live performances of two William Shakespeare plays in the months of June and July.

“The Tempest” opened on Thursday and will run through Sunday and then again on July 8, 10, 13, 14 and 16.

“Othello” will begin on June 30 and run through July 3 and then again on July 6, 7, 9, 15 and 17.

“If ‘The Tempest’ represents what we should all be aspiring for today, which is to … appeal to our better angels, then ‘Othello’ reminds us of how ugly humanity can be,” Bernardini said of this summer’s shows.

Bernardini said the organization wanted to present two plays that would be recognizable titles for audiences, especially after missing the past two years.

Shakespeare on the Green was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and in 2021 amid ongoing controversy over racial and diversity issues within Nebraska Shakespeare, the organization behind Shakespeare on the Green. Some members of the company resigned because they believed the organization had not made enough progress improving diversity, equity and inclusion.

Members of the theater community had been concerned about several moves by the company. They said its social media posts were racially insensitive and that Nebraska Shakespeare staff and board didn’t acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement, among other things.

In summer 2020, a few hundred actors, directors, crew and others involved in the local theater industry wrote a letter to Nebraska Shakespeare outlining concerns about its approach to diversity and demanding change. Among other things, the letter said research indicated that in the last 34 years, only 88 out of 833 actors hired for On the Green and tour programming were people of color, just 10.56%. Over that same time period, no people of color were hired as full-time Nebraska Shakespeare employees.

The board responded, creating new initiatives and seeking new leadership, though many said progress was too slow.

Nebraska Shakespeare now has new leadership.

Tyrone Beasley, an Omaha director, actor and educator, was hired in 2021 as artistic director. Beasley left his longtime post as the artistic-associate director of outbound programming at Omaha’s Rose Theater to join Nebraska Shakespeare.

Bernardini also joined the organization in 2021. In an interview, Bernardini said he was aware of the challenges facing the organization before he took the job.

“I was aware that this organization at its best had been clumsy and at its worst had been hurtful in its responses to all things Black Lives Matter and how we were not transparent or fully responsible in the way we interfaced with the greater Omaha community,” Bernardini said.

Bernardini said new leadership met and spoke to dozens of people who had been critical of the organization to better understand what went wrong and to find ways to improve.

“Things were wrong. People were hurt. People were really hurt. I can’t fix it. I can’t fix their hurt. None of us can take that away,” Bernardini said. “I do not have the superpower to heal, but I do have the capacity to acknowledge that hurt, I do have the capacity to understand how they got hurt and I have the responsibility to make sure that does not happen again.”

Some in the theater community have a healthy skepticism about the changes, while others said progress has been made.

One former employee who spoke on the condition they not be named due to professional concerns, said they were “deeply grateful” to no longer work for Nebraska Shakespeare. And while they wished the company no ill will, they asked Nebraska Shakespeare to continue to hear the artists who speak up.

Another employee said that while issues and challenges remain, the new leadership has been open and willing to listen to past challenges and this year’s cast is incredibly diverse. While work has been done to fix things, more problems have cropped up that also must be addressed, the employee said.

“And even if this year is not perfect, change takes time,” the employee said. “There’s been a lot of work done by this particular cast of people that I think their work in the community, over the last couple of years, is absolutely going to make those changes for the industry.”

The employee said the actors have worked tremendously hard and deserve audiences.

This year, Bernardini said, he hopes audiences show up, have a good time and are aware that the new Nebraska Shakespeare exists.

“Are we excited? We are beyond excited,” he said.

More information about Shakespeare on the Green can be found on nebraskashakespeare.com.

