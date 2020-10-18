Union for Contemporary Art will grant $1,000 each to 95 artists this fall

Omaha and Lincoln artists have a new avenue to find financial support for their work.

The Union for Contemporary Art started the Populus Fund to help artists who are working on projects that address community needs; exemplify new ways of working in, for and with the public; and expand an understanding of how art exists in the world.

The organization will give out the inaugural grants this fall to cover vital needs such as medical bills, rent, debts and food for artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic, racial injustice or both.

It will award 95 grants of $1,000 each by the end of the year.

Artists in various disciplines who live within a 75-mile radius of the Omaha metropolitan area can apply. You must be at least 18 years old.

Applicants will be weighted based on nine risk factors such as chronic illness, single parenthood and lack of a financial safety net.

The Union will also consider an applicant’s race. Its goal is to grant at least 55% of the funds to artists of color.