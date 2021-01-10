Union Station anniversary, guitar history among Durham Museum exhibits this year

Exhibits focusing on the history of the guitar, the 90th anniversary of Omaha’s Union Station and women’s suffrage are on the 2021 events lineup at the Durham Museum.

Displays will come from both national and international archives as well as Omaha organizations. One is a collaboration with the Omaha Conservatory of Music and another is in partnership with the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center.

The complete schedule:

“Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked the World,” Feb 6-April 25: More than 60 guitars and nearly 100 historical artifacts are featured in this exhibit from the National Guitar Museum in New York City. Patrons will learn about various musical genres and the science of pitch and tone, and have a chance to play a Guinness-record-breaking 43.5-foot-long guitar.

“Instrumental: Making Music with the Omaha Conservatory of Music,” Feb. 6-April 25: Guests learn how to make instruments from things they have at home. The display includes an 8-foot rain stick and a history of music-making across several centuries.