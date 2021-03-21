UNL's Kwame Dawes eager to continue Ted Kooser's work of sharing poetry that reflects America

Dawes is honored that after careful deliberation with the Poetry Foundation, Kooser is excited to see him take over. Dawes’ first column runs this week.

He said he has a lot of respect and affection for Kooser and admiration for his work. Kooser won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry in 2005, as well as numerous other awards.

“I also share his core idea that poetry has great value in our world,” Dawes said.

Dawes said Kooser had been hopeful that the project would remain associated with UNL. As well as bringing prestige to the university, it creates opportunities for graduate students, one of whom works on the project each year.

Dawes is the editor of the Prairie Schooner magazine at UNL, where he is a professor of English. He’s also a regular blogger for the Poetry Foundation.

Often referred to as the busiest man in literature, he’s written 23 books of poetry and many others in the realm of fiction, criticism and essays, and has won numerous awards.

Dawes, who was born in Ghana in 1962, remembers arriving in Nebraska in August 2011. He had been teaching in South Carolina.