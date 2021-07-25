UNO student takes over Buddy Holly role so Billy McGuigan can work behind the scenes

He was familiar with the history of the show in the area. McGuigan originated the role in “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” at the Playhouse and reprised it numerous times, both here and on the road.

“I knew the legacy behind this role and knew it was something I wanted to tackle,” White said.

The musical, by Alan Janes, details how Holly started in country music, his disdain for the genre and how he yearned to switch to rock ‘n’ roll, his relationship with his wife and his untimely demise, “all in 90 minutes,” White said.

The new Buddy was proficient on acoustic guitar but received a monthlong course in Holly’s style at Rave On.

“They gave me lessons for his licks and riffs,” he said. “I was building my guitar chops. If I’m not at work or at school, I’m practicing Buddy Holly guitar.”

He said McGuigan was a big help, teaching him tricks on the guitar to look good “without having to do all that much.”

Omahans might be a tougher audience than some, given how much local folks know about Holly, not only from McGuigan’s performances but also from the legend surrounding the rocker’s 1959 death in a northwest Iowa plane crash.