Voices Amplified series starts again this week with jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard

The Omaha Performing Arts Voices AMPLIFIED series, opening its third season soon, celebrates diverse cultures through music, dance and spoken word and connects the Omaha community with opportunities for new experiences, discussion and reflection.

The series will begin Friday with a jazz master class by trumpeter Terence Blanchard at 1:30 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St. Blanchard will also perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Holland Center. A collage of his film work, focusing on his long partnership with director Spike Lee, will be shown at the Holland prior to the concert. Andrea Joy Pearson, creative director of Opera Omaha’s Amplifying the Black Experience, will lead patrons through the presentation. She is also the opera company’s first-ever director of belonging and inclusion.

Latino and Hispanic voices are the focus this year. Activities include:

Oct. 13: “Salsa y Jazz: Una mezcla de Sabores Musicales (Salsa and Jazz: A Mixing of Musical Flavors),” 5:30 p.m., Cumbia, 329 S. 16th St. No. 1. Alexis Arai moderates an in-person and live-streamed discussion of the influence of salsa and other Latin American music traditions on jazz. Participants will include jazz legend Sammy Figueroa, who will perform Oct. 14 at the Holland Music Club. Omaha salsa and jazz musicians also will be part of the discussion.

Nov. 10: “La Fuerza de la Moda (The Power of Fashion),” time TBD, Fashion Arts Collective, 1141 N. 11th St. A red-carpet fashion show featuring designs by some of the best local Latino designers.

Dec. 11: “La Cocina de Abuela (Abuela’s Kitchen),” 4 p.m., virtual. No More Empty Pots will lead a do-it-yourself cooking demonstration and a conversation about the vast impact of Latino culture on food.

Jan. 19, 2023: “Levantate! (Rhyme and Reason Vol. 2),” 6:30 p.m., Culxr House, 3014 N. 24th St. In-person and live-streamed discussion with local artists DJ Kethro, Marcey Yates, Conny Franko and Stylo Da Don about the Latino influence on hip-hop culture.

Feb. 2, 2023: “Evita: La Revolucionaria (Evita: The Revolutionary),” 6 p.m., University of Nebraska at Omaha. Ballet Hispanico tells the story of the influential Dona Peron of Argentina. Featuring members of the ballet company and Christian Dona-Reveco and Claudia Garcia from the UNO Office of Latino/Latin American Studies. Ballet Hispanico will perform the same program at the Orpheum Theater at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023.

March 2023: “Transformando la Comunidad con Arte Urbano (Transforming the Community with Urban Art),” time and location TBD. Learn how Latino artists are helping to transform their communities through often misunderstood and underestimated art forms such as graffiti, sculpture, skateboarding and landscaping.

April 20, 2023: “Musica: Una Exportacion Cubana (Music: A Cuban Export),” time and location TBD. A panel discussion uncovering the history and impact of Cuban music featuring the Chucho Valdes Quartet, which will also perform at 7:30 that night at the Holland Center.

May 4, 2023: “Continued Conversation: Jete — Black Boy Joy,” 6:30 p.m., Highlander Accelerator, 2112 N. 30th St. An in-person and live-streamed panel discussion illuminating the positive image created by some of the most significant Black male choreographers and dancers from Omaha. The talk will feature the work of Philadanco, a troupe that will perform at the Orpheum Theater at 7:30 p.m. May 6.

June 24, 2023: “Una Celebracion del sur de O (A South O Celebration)," noon to 10 p.m., Upland Park, 3104 Jefferson St. A daylong event that celebrates the global village that is the South Omaha community, presented in partnership with Canopy South.

For more information on Voices AMPLIFIED, visit o-pa.org. For tickets to any other concerts mentioned here, go to ticketomaha.com (some may not be available yet).

Symphony’s Joslyn series is at UNO this season

The Omaha Symphony will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 36, "Linz,” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Strauss Performing Arts Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The concert is part of the symphony’s annual Joslyn series. Concerts in the series have been moved to UNO this season because of construction at Joslyn Art Museum.

Mozart wrote the symphony in only four days, making it one of his most hastily written masterpieces. Other pieces on the program are Ludwig van Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and “Entr’acte” by Carolyn Shaw.

Symphony Music Director Ankush Kumar Bahl will conduct the concert. Featured artists include three symphony section leaders: Associate concertmaster Ahra Cho; principal cello Paul Ledwon; and principal keyboardist Christi Zuniga.

For tickets or more information on the symphony’s season, go to omahasymphony.org.

Capitol District sponsoring photo contest

Your photography skill could win you $500 and a one-night stay at the Omaha Marriott Downtown.

That’s the grand prize in the Capitol District’s fall photo contest, taking place from now through Nov. 1. The runner-up wins $200 and a one-night stay at the hotel, and the second runner-up wins a one-night stay.

You must be 21 or older to enter. There are five photo categories: nature, people, food and drink, architecture and abstract/conceptual. Photos must be taken in the Capitol District in downtown Omaha.

For more information, go to facebook.com/thecapitoldistrict.