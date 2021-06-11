Westside art class gives kids with disabilities creative freedom — and nice gallery space

It fulfilled a longtime goal for art teacher Erin Lunsford. She was concerned that she didn’t get enough time with the neuro-diverse kids in her classes because she had only a minute or so with each student after she introduced the lessons and they got to work.

“That’s not enough for anybody, but especially for students with very unique needs,” she said.

Lunsford, who’s also the art department chairwoman, created the class with Jenny Brockman, the school district’s coordinator of secondary special education. With its specialized enrollment, the course departs from Westside’s “inclusive mix” classrooms.

In Adapted Art, Lunsford teaches students about noted artists such as Paul Klee and Jackson Pollock. They study genres, biographies, philosophies and examples of the artists’ work, then make art inspired by what they have seen.

As the class progressed, the teacher learned as much as she taught.

“I slowed down and learned how to listen and give them confidence to make their choices,” she said.

For Statom, it was a continuation of work he had already done with kids at various children’s hospitals, some of whom had autism or cancer.