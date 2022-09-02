 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With thousands expected Sunday, HutchFest, in north downtown, keeps growing every year

  • Updated
A crowd works through the vendor area at Hutchfest in 2019. This year, hundreds of artisans will be on-hand Sunday for the event at Millwork Commons near 11th and Nicholas Streets, and organizers expect about 10,000 patrons to attend.

When HutchFest started in 2016, it had about 100 vendors and drew a few thousand patrons.

This year, hundreds of artisans will be on-hand Sunday for the event at Millwork Commons near 11th and Nicholas Streets, and organizers expect about 10,000 patrons to purchase handmade products, eat food from about 30 vendors, listen to music and play oversized lawn games.

Organizers Nick Huff, Brandon Beed and Teri Healy put together the first HutchFest, and they have been enhancing it ever since.

It grew out of a desire to showcase more local artisans than they could in Huff and Beed’s store, Hutch, which at that time was located in Midtown Crossing and is now in Millwork Commons in north downtown.

“We had the crazy idea to throw a Midwest maker fair just two months before we did the first one in 2016,” said Huff, who, with Beed, also owns three Made in Omaha shops that sell products created by 80 local artisans. “HutchFest is our opportunity and continued commitment to finding and providing a lively marketplace for talented artisans to connect with local customers.”

Many of the participating makers are from Omaha, but this year’s HutchFest will also welcome artists from 10 states.

Connie Spellman and Valerie Batt make a purchase from Tara Tonsor of Lost and Found Design during HutchFest 2018. This year, hundreds of artisans will be on-hand Sunday for the event at Millwork Commons near 11th and Nicholas Streets, and organizers expect about 10,000 patrons to attend.

Handmade items available will include ceramics, jewelry, candles, bags, apparel, knits, artwork and more. Food and drink purveyors such as Coneflower Creamery, Gravy Train, Utmost Toast, Ital Vital Living, Vis Major and others will offer street-style brunch food, plus coffee, gourmet cocktails and locally brewed beer during the festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first 3,000 people who come through the gate will get free HutchFest swag. Admission is $10 cash, and kids under 12 are free. Pets on leashes are welcome.

Performances from Opera Omaha’s Amplifying the Black Experience are new this year. Singers from the program will entertain throughout the day inside the Ashton Building, in the middle of Millwork Commons and the festival. Local DJ Beats Life Knowledge will also provide music.

Evy Akpan hands out shopping bags during HutchFest 2018 in the North Makerhood District. This year, hundreds of artisans will be on-hand Sunday for the event at Millwork Commons near 11th and Nicholas Streets, and organizers expect about 10,000 patrons to attend.

Organizers say HutchFest introduces those who attend to small businesses they didn’t know about, then they’re able to find products from some of those businesses at Hutch and Made in Omaha.

“Omahans and visitors love to shop local, and we love giving them more opportunities to do that,” said Healy, who partners with Huff and Beed in the stores.

You can find a complete list of vendors and sponsors at hutchfest.com.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

