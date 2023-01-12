Work begins on next phase of Durham Museum interior restoration

Work is beginning on the second phase of a project to restore the art deco ceilings at Union Station, home of the Durham Museum.

Areas in the museum’s west-end corridor and Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall will be repaired and refinished during the project, according to a press release.

Scaffolding and walkways are now being built in the corridor, where the work will begin. Repair in that section is expected to take up to five weeks.

When the corridor is finished, work will begin on the Great Hall and will be completed in three phases, each lasting up to six weeks.

The museum will remain open during construction so visitors can follow progress. Patrons should expect altered entrances and walkways during that time. The entire project should be done by the end of May.

EverGreene Architectural Arts has been restoring the museum since early 2020. Last spring, workers from the company focused on the Swanson Gallery, repairing damaged plaster, repainting large fields of color and cleaning and refinishing the cast plaster ventilation grilles over the chandeliers.

The project is expected to cost $1.615 million, with funding coming from private sources and a grant provided through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act.

Union Station was built in 1931 and has been a museum for 48 years. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2016.

Chanticleer to open Simon play

“Plaza Suite,” a classic comedy by the late playwright Neil Simon, premieres Friday at the Chanticleer Community Theater in Council Bluffs.

The comedy features three couples in one famous New York City hotel: a long-married pair having relationship struggles; high school sweethearts who seem ready to stay awhile; and the mother and father who checked in to celebrate their daughter’s wedding, only to get locked in the suite’s bathroom.

The cast includes: Pamela Chase, Brendan Thomas, Jeff Garst, Roz Parr, Claire Mahoney, Giovanna Rivera, AJ Adhiambo, Ron Hines and Anne Wattles.

Shows are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 22. The production is at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St., Council Bluffs.

Admission ranges from $20 to $30. Tickets are available at paceartsiowa.org/theater/chanticleer-community-theater.

Additional Rave On! Shows

Rave On! Productions announced the remainder of its season this week after previously revealing that its first production of the year, “Godspell,” will open on Feb. 10.

“Ring of Fire,” featuring the legendary songs of Johnny Cash, is the company’s fall show, running Sept. 8-23 at The Waiting Room in Benson. The season will end with two perennial favorites, “The Rocky Horror Show” from Oct. 20-28 and “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” Nov. 24-Dec. 30. Both will be at The Slowdown in north downtown.

“Godspell,” starring company founder Billy McGuigan as Jesus, will be onstage at the Benson Theater, 6054 Maple St., through Feb. 26. McGuigan is known for his portrayal of rock pioneer Buddy Holly in shows across the country. Tickets range from $35 to $55 and are available at theomahaseries.com.

BLT opens Christie mystery

“Spider’s Web” by Agatha Christie opens Friday at the Bellevue Little Theatre.

The comedy thriller features an intricate plot involving murder, the police, drugs, invisible ink, hidden doorways and secret doors when the daydream of a diplomat’s wife comes true.

The show runs through Jan. 29 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students, and are available at theblt.org.

Mozart, Bruckner and symphony

The Omaha Symphony’s first MasterWorks concert of the new year is a romantic program featuring works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Anton Bruckner.

The concert premieres Friday and repeats Saturday at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. It begins at 7:30 each night.

Jose Luis Gomez, music director of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, is the guest conductor for the evening. Gomez, born in Venezuela, began his career as a violinist, but became internationally known when he won first prize at the International Sir Georg Solti Conductor’s Competition in 2010.

He had his conducting debut with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., this season.

He will conduct the Omaha Symphony in Mozart’s “Symphony No. 40,” the composer’s penultimate symphony, and Bruckner’s “Symphony No. 4.”

Tickets, ranging from $20 to $81, are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.

Ken-David Masur, music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, was originally scheduled to be the guest conductor for the concert, but he canceled because of illness.

Auditions

Omaha Community Playhouse will hold auditions for “Pretty Fire” at the theater, 6915 Cass St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 22 and 23. The casting needs include a Black woman, age 45 and older, for a one-woman show detailing playwright Charlayne Woodard’s experience growing up in the 1950s and ’60s. She will embody several characters. The actor will be compensated. Auditions are by appointment only. To make an appointment and see audition materials, go to omahaplayhouse.com, click on “get involved” and then “auditions.” The show runs from April 28 to May 21 in the Playhouse’s Howard Drew Theatre.

Omaha World-Herald best videos of 2022