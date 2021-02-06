Your Omaha weekend to do list should include king cake ice cream

In New Orleans, Mardi Gras looks way different this year.

There aren’t parades because of COVID, so homeowners are putting “floats” in their front yards. Some say they’ll continue to do that even when the pandemic is over.

You can’t miss what you never had, so Omaha isn’t mourning the pause of Mardi Gras parades. But we do know how to celebrate.

With food.

King Cake ice cream — featured in The World-Herald last year — has returned to Coneflower Creamery near 40th and Farnam Streets.

“Due to last year’s insane popularity, we’re making it available early this year,” co-owner Brian Langbehn said in an email. Sales started Tuesday.

The ice cream is cinnamon cream cheese swirled with pecan praline and filled with chunks of king cake shipped to Omaha from two famous New Orleans bakeries, Haydel’s and Gambino’s.

Langbehn said he’s brought in double the king cake he did last year to make sure he can meet demand.