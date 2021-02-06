Your Omaha weekend to do list should include king cake ice cream

In New Orleans, Mardi Gras looks way different this year.
There aren’t parades because of COVID, so homeowners are putting “floats” in their front yards. Some say they’ll continue to do that even when the pandemic is over.
You can’t miss what you never had, so Omaha isn’t mourning the pause of Mardi Gras parades. But we do know how to celebrate.
With food.
King Cake ice cream — featured in The World-Herald last year — has returned to Coneflower Creamery near 40th and Farnam Streets.
“Due to last year’s insane popularity, we’re making it available early this year,” co-owner Brian Langbehn said in an email. Sales started Tuesday.
The ice cream is cinnamon cream cheese swirled with pecan praline and filled with chunks of king cake shipped to Omaha from two famous New Orleans bakeries, Haydel’s and Gambino’s.
Langbehn said he’s brought in double the king cake he did last year to make sure he can meet demand.
“Hopefully, we make it to Fat Tuesday,” he said. That’s Feb. 16 this year.
You can order King Cake ice cream at coneflowercreamery,com for pickup.
King cake usually is available at several Omaha locations, including Great Harvest Bakery, Hy-Vee, Le Petit Paris and Pettit’s Pastry. If you know of other businesses that sell them, email me at freeman@owh.com.
Exhibit brings mythical creatures to Lauritzen Gardens
Artists from the Hot Shops Art Center worked with Lauritzen Gardens staff to create a whimsical new exhibit.
“Fantastical Folklore” explores legends and lore from around the world and illustrates the link between the natural and the mythical.
Displays incorporate mermaids, sea serpents and dragons amid various plants. Artists include members of the Omaha Weavers and Spinners Guild.
“Plants and art have long been inspiring and magical to many cultures,” said John Newman, executive director at the gardens. “By combining the talents of our staff with the incredible artists at Hot Shops, we have created a place of wonder and imagination.”
Paid garden admission ($10 adults, $5 children) covers the exhibit, which is indoors. It’s free for garden members, and reserved tickets are available.
“Fantastical Folklore” will be on display through May 9. For more information, go to lauritzengardens.org
Exhibit focuses on groundbreaking DePorres Club
The DePorres Club, a pioneer in the Omaha civil rights movement, was founded in 1947 by a group of Black high school students and white college students guided by a Jesuit priest at Creighton University.
The Great Plains Black History Museum is highlighting the group with “The DePorres Club: A Civil Rights Group Ahead of Their Time,” an exhibit that opened Friday and runs through May 29.
Though the club started out as a way to improve campus race relations, it quickly broadened its outreach with boycotts targeting businesses that didn’t hire Black workers.
Photos in the exhibit include boycott shots at the local Coca-Cola bottling company, the Omaha streetcar and bus company and Reed’s Ice Cream. The boycotts extended to several other businesses as well.
The museum, at 2221 N. 24th St., is open by appointment from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information or to make a reservation, visit gpblackhistorymuseum.org. Face masks are required.
Lots of strings are attached to Durham’s new ‘Guitar’ exhibit
The world’s largest guitar — certified by the Guinness Book of Records — now is at the Durham Museum.
It’s part of “Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked the World,” a traveling exhibition that opened Saturday and continues through April 25.
The guitar probably is the most-played instrument in the world, and the exhibit examines the art, history, sound, science and pop culture that’s behind its popularity.
It also addresses concepts such as electromagnetism, sound waves and decibel level and has more than 100 historical artifacts.
And you can play that 40-foot-long guitar.
Reservations are required to ensure safety and crowd control. Masks are required. Visit durhammuseum.org or call 402-444-5071 for information and tickets.
