Windows at Union for Contemporary Art serve as makeshift gallery as new program begins

It has been averaging 100 patrons on weekdays and welcomed 200 people each day on Aug. 8 and 9, its first public weekend since mid-March.

Advance reservations are required, and you can book up to two weeks in advance.

The museum has had layoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic, Rummel said. All part-time positions, a total of 20, were eliminated at the end of April. Eight full-time positions have also been eliminated, some in June and some this month.

The jobs were in various areas of the museum.

“Our staffing is structured to respond to a new museum experience, restricted markedly by COVID-19 concerns,” Rummel said. “We will continue to assess the situation as the pandemic allows.”

Omaha Performing Arts announces virtual magic show

For once, when your computer plays tricks, you won’t be upset.

That’s because you’ll be watching magician Ben Seidman in an online show. Omaha Performing Arts is presenting the event from Aug. 27 to 30.

His performance, “Camera Tricks,” blends psychological magic and interactive comedy. It will be livestreamed on Zoom.