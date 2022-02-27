Author Terrell Newby takes local ghost story and turns it into a story for the big screens

Palmyra, Nebraska — with a population of about 570 — is a village just southwest of Lincoln. It’s home to the Class C Palmyra Panthers and it’s also the inspiration for a new paranormal novel and soon-to-be movie.

Terrell Newby’s “Ghost of Palmyra High,” released Jan. 17, is fictional. However, it is based on paranormal activity at Palmyra High School. The school’s ghost is named “Willie” and is said to be its former janitor. Newby interviewed faculty and staff who have experienced paranormal activity at the school. Alex, a janitor, gave one of the most chilling accounts.

“He could hear keys jingling, and his vacuum cleaner’s plug would be pulled out,” said Newby. “The janitor door would be closed and open.”

Another Palmyra resident felt the hair stand up on her body as something cold went through her, Newby said.

Newby used these accounts and other local stories for background research. His book follows the fictional ghost of a local navy veteran who died from a heart attack. The ghost begins terrorizing the town. His widow realizes the ghost could be her husband and tries to help him find peace.

Newby writes stories with a variety of elements so all audiences can invest in his characters. In “Ghost of Palmyra High,” readers will find adventure, horror and love all within its pages, while exploring purgatory ideologies and psychological dilemmas.

“There’s a little bit in it for everyone, and I really want them to be entertained, to kind of take back and look at what’s going on with the various characters involved,” said Newby.

Newby is an entertainer at heart and fiction writing is his passion. He is from Chicago and now lives in Lincoln. Paranormal activity has always been an interest of his. At a young age, he loved reading “The Hardy Boys” books and continued to be inspired by the work of John Blackburn and Stephen King. He was encouraged by his colleagues to write a book, and now he is self-published.

“I feel very blessed and fortunate to have the associations and colleagues that put me in this situation,” said Newby.

His friend, Jonathon Stathakis, was instrumental in this book becoming a movie. Stathakis passed “Ghost of Palmyra High” onto Robert Engels, a Hollywood producer and writer. Engels liked it and the film adaptation began shortly after. Newby said “never in his wildest dreams” did he expect for his book to become a movie.

The screenplay of “Ghost of Palmyra High” will be finished in the next 45 days. There are “serious” discussions about filming the movie in Palmyra, Newby said. The goal is to shoot the film before September. He said he is anxious to see his vision come to life on set.

In the meantime, Newby is working on his second novel, “Roman One,” which follows a part-squirrel monkey, part-human creature. It will be released in December 2022. He plans to continue writing a book every year until he publishes about 10 to 12. His book is sold out at Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and Target. E-editions can still be purchased on Amazon and at barnesandnoble.com. His next book signing will be March 30 at the Palmyra Community Center.