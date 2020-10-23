In new book, former Omahan reflects on her 1978 kidnapping and rape

Realizing that no one was coming to her rescue, Harding scraped the bag against a wall so she could see again. She caught the attention of a woman in a nearby office trailer. The woman brought her inside and called police, who had been searching for her.

“I found out later that the kidnapping had been broadcast on the television news, that 85 percent of children who are abducted by strangers in violent sex crimes are killed within five hours, and that I had crested the curve,” Harding wrote.

In an interview with The World-Herald just days later, her father lamented that several people had seen the masked teenager with the girl and thought that it looked suspicious. But no one intervened.

In her research, Harding said she’s learned that every crime is “as unique as a finger print.”

“It’s usually just a series of things that have come together in a chaotic moment and it suddenly combusts into horrific violence,” she said. “But if it had been 3 minutes before and I hadn’t been walking across the parking lot when he happened to glance up, I would have been fine.”

Goodwin was arrested about a week later after a friend tipped off police. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault and was sentenced to 12 to 20 years in prison.