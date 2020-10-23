In new book, former Omahan reflects on her 1978 kidnapping and rape

A new book from a former Omaha woman examines the long, painful aftermath of a dysfunctional childhood and a violent crime that would cause her to question her faith, memories and the ability to forgive.
Four decades ago, 14-year-old Debora Harding, then Cackler, survived a kidnapping and rape that stunned Omaha.
It was Nov. 22, 1978, the day before Thanksgiving. An ice storm was bearing down on Omaha, and Harding was ill-prepared, with no hat or gloves. The jacket she wore had a broken zipper.
But there were more important matters at hand: It was picture day at Lewis and Clark Junior High. The teenager sneaked into the school bathroom to touch up her feathered hair before smiling for the camera.
School let out early, and she accompanied a friend to Crossroads Mall, where the friend bought tickets to a Kiss concert. She trudged in the freezing sleet and wind to youth church choir practice at First United Methodist Church, only to be turned away by a note on the door. Practice was canceled because of the weather.
But before she could return to the warmth of her nearby school or home near Elmwood Park, Harding’s life was interrupted by an act of random terror and violence. She was kidnapped at knifepoint.
“My first thought as he pulled up in front of me blocking my path, was that he had a question, perhaps needed directions, but then I saw the ski mask. And then I met his eyes,” Harding writes in her book, “Dancing with the Octopus: A Memoir of a Crime.”
The masked stranger was Charles Goodwin, a 17-year-old juvenile delinquent who had been released from the state youth center in Kearney just 10 days prior. That dreary day, Goodwin stole a van but realized that he had only two crumpled bills in his pocket and a near-empty gas tank.
He had driven to Lewis and Clark to surprise his cousin, a cheerleader there, but then remembered a movie he watched in which a banker’s daughter was kidnapped for ransom.
He grabbed Harding and forced her to call her father from a pay phone.
“ ‘I’ve been kidnapped, Dad. The man needs $10,000,’ ” Harding recalls in the book. “It came out unexpectedly light, like I was asking for a chocolate bar.
“ ‘Where are you?’ Dad said, on the edge of getting impatient. ‘I’ve been worried — I’ve been on the phone, calling everyone I could think of.’
“ ‘No, Dad, I need you to understand I am standing in a phone booth with a man who has a knife at my throat and …’ ”
After the call, Goodwin raped her, part of a terrifying, hours-long ordeal that included talk of God and threats to kill her.
Goodwin eventually dropped her near the Omaha Stockyards, leaving her alone with her hands tied and a burlap bag over her head as the temperature dropped to 20 degrees.
Realizing that no one was coming to her rescue, Harding scraped the bag against a wall so she could see again. She caught the attention of a woman in a nearby office trailer. The woman brought her inside and called police, who had been searching for her.
“I found out later that the kidnapping had been broadcast on the television news, that 85 percent of children who are abducted by strangers in violent sex crimes are killed within five hours, and that I had crested the curve,” Harding wrote.
In an interview with The World-Herald just days later, her father lamented that several people had seen the masked teenager with the girl and thought that it looked suspicious. But no one intervened.
In her research, Harding said she’s learned that every crime is “as unique as a finger print.”
“It’s usually just a series of things that have come together in a chaotic moment and it suddenly combusts into horrific violence,” she said. “But if it had been 3 minutes before and I hadn’t been walking across the parking lot when he happened to glance up, I would have been fine.”
Goodwin was arrested about a week later after a friend tipped off police. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault and was sentenced to 12 to 20 years in prison.
But the process of recovering from the crime — and a childhood that was difficult long before it — was just beginning for Harding. Her mother was mentally ill, unpredictable and abusive, once whipping Harding’s sisters with a belt because someone took a sip of her Coke.
Her father was a more loving and stable presence but was often absent because of work travel. He turned a blind eye to his wife’s abuse.
Neither were equipped to help their daughter process the deep trauma of her attack and assault. The next day, Harding’s family proceeded to Thanksgiving dinner with grandparents in Des Moines as if nothing had happened.
“You can choose to hole yourself up in this bedroom and cut yourself off from the world, or you can stop feeling sorry for yourself and start living,” Harding recalls her mother telling her just days later.
She later questioned whether her own memories of the crime were accurate — was it really that bad?
“Dancing with the Octopus” — the title is a kind of family in-joke — is an often wrenching but clear-eyed look at the crime, Harding’s life and the hard work of therapy and recovery. The Bookworm, the Omaha bookstore, will host a virtual author talk with Harding on Friday at 6 p.m. Visit bookwormomaha.com/event/evening-debora-harding for details.
The book has received good reviews and was chosen as an Amazon “Book of the Month” selection in the biography and memoir category in September.
The true crime genre has exploded in popularity again, thanks to podcasts and Netflix documentaries that often focus on serial killers and the grisly details of their crimes. But Harding wanted to tell her own story.
She approached it as both a memoir and a work of journalism. Events are pieced together from her own memory, police reports, newspaper accounts, witness statements and journals, including attempts to reconstruct what happened from Goodwin’s point of view.
“There’s almost, like, a taboo against the victim telling the story, taking our power in that way, becoming the narrator,” she said in an interview this week.
She didn’t want to shy away from showing what she calls “the long tail of trauma,” which included symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Everybody thinks so often that after the crime is done and hopefully justice is achieved, which is actually quite rare ... everybody kind of sees a window, (thinks) you’ll be beyond it in a few years, and it doesn’t work like that,” she said.
The book also touches on questions of justice and forgiveness, in relation to Goodwin’s crimes and Harding’s difficult family dynamics.
As an adult, Harding participated in a process called restorative justice that often has perpetrators and victims of crime sit down to discuss the effects of a crime and what justice or reconciliation might look like.
In 2003, she testified before the Nebraska Parole Board as it considered Goodwin’s release from prison for a different crime. After serving nine years for Harding’s kidnapping, he had ended up behind bars again after robbing a Lincoln bank at gunpoint.
Before the hearing, in a spur-of-the-moment decision, she sat down with Goodwin, whose name she didn’t even know for years. She didn’t need to testify when he was convicted.
“If I am honest, I was almost disappointed to find him looking so cheerful and friendly, so clean, so averagely midwestern, so ... well — normal,” Harding writes of seeing her abductor again after 25 years. He had earned a psychology degree and largely been considered a model prisoner.
Harding said going through the restorative justice process “turned the course of my life.”
“You can’t underestimate the kind of existential questions that are left after a violent crime,” she said. “They have real meaning, and also being able to actually understand the ... human action behind that kind of violence is really important when you’ve been obliterated, and totally objectified and your identity’s been stripped from you. Actually coming to understand how that came to be is incredibly helpful.”
When she spoke with Goodwin, Harding tried to impress on him just how long victims feel the reverberations of violent crimes. In the book, she wrote that he conveyed that he knew that it wasn’t enough to merely apologize.
But there was no swelling moment of catharsis, no neat and easy resolution. Goodwin told her that he had changed, but he was convicted again several years later for a sex extortion scheme.
Now 56 and living in England, Harding said she was spurred to write the book for reasons both personal and political.
She had emerged from a period of deep grief after her 14-year-old son Kadian died suddenly in a bicycling accident.
And she was angered by the election of President Donald Trump and the 2018 confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford when the two were teenagers, which he denied.
“Her memory was being interrogated by the nation,” Harding said. On a smaller scale, she could relate.
The book’s release inadvertently coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, when many people are experiencing their own mental health struggles and trying to figure out how to cope with uncertainty and a loss of control.
Harding’s experiences taught her that “you can’t underestimate the power of community, especially in children’s lives,” she said.
Even when her home life was turbulent, she was surrounded by caring neighbors, teachers and a church community.
“If you’re struggling with mental health issues, everything is manageable,” she said. “It’s basically trying different things, learning new strategies and making sure that you’re reaching out for support.”
