Omaha Public Library staff recommend their favorite books about libraries

September is National Library Card Signup Month. It’s a time when the American Library Association and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning.
In celebration of this initiative and five Omaha Public Library branches reopening on Monday, check out these staff-recommended books about libraries and librarians! Find them and more at omahalibrary.org.
Dacia Bryan, youth services specialist at Benson Branch
“Library Babies,” by Puck. This board book highlights the wonderful ways children and families can use the library. Lively illustrations show children and babies enjoying storytime, toys in children’s area, audiobooks and, of course, picture books. Many children will recognize themselves in this delightfully cheery book. It will surely be requested on repeat by your little one.
Evonne Edgington, manager at Millard Branch
“Murder at the 42nd Street Library,” by Con Lehane. A body is found in the second-floor office of the iconic New York Public Library. The curator of the library’s crime fiction collection, Ray Ambler, works with Mike Cosgrove, a New York police detective, to solve the murder.
Samantha Greenfield, youth services specialist at Saddlebrook Branch
“Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré,” by Anika Aldamuy Denise and Paola Escobar. This picture book biography tells the life story of Pura Belpré, the first Puerto Rican librarian in New York City and the namesake of the American Library Association’s annual award for children’s books portraying the Latinx experience. Belpré integrated Spanish language and Puerto Rican folktales and culture into her storytimes, and eventually became a published author. The text is inspiring and informative, and vibrant illustrations will keep young readers and listeners engaged.
Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library
“Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life,” by Eric Klinenberg. In his book “Them,” Ben Sasse proposes getting to know your neighbors as the way to start bridging the American divide. Klinenberg proposes rebuilding the social structures that allow that process to happen. He defines these structures as public libraries, community centers, parks, gardens, small businesses and other “quality of life” institutions.
“Dear Fahrenheit 451: Love and Heartbreak in the Stacks,” by Annie Spence. This is a librarian’s love letter to the books she loves and the books she doesn’t. In tones ranging from reverential to snarky, Spence shares at least 100 titles that she’s read and recommended to others. Roughly grouped into categories, the books she describes range from those written hundreds of years ago to today’s titles. I highly recommend the audio version, narrated by Stephanie Spicer.
“The Library Book,” by Susan Orlean. Orlean uses the devastating fire at the central Los Angeles Public Library in April 1986 to explore the history and impact of public libraries in America. Part Los Angeles history, part detective story, the author draws the reader in with her stories of colorful library directors, even more colorful library patrons and the building itself, which was designed by Bertram Goodhue after his triumph designing the Nebraska State Capitol. Although based on the Los Angeles Public Library, the author has written an ode to all American public libraries.
Aubrey Matthews, clerk at W. Dale Clark Main Library
“Ink and Bone,” by Rachel Caine. In an alternate universe, the Library of Alexandria survives to become the gatekeeper of all knowledge, and ownership of physical books is illegal. When Jess is charged with joining the Great Library to further his family’s book-smuggling empire, his loyalties are tested in ways he never expected. Caine’s world is rich and poses wonderfully complicated questions about the nature of books and information and who should have access to them.
“The Invisible Library,” by Genevieve Cogman. The first installment of this series is a fun, fast-paced, universe-hopping adventure that follows librarian spy Irene and her snarky new trainee as they dodge fairies, vampires and clockwork alligators to find a dangerous stolen book that they were supposed to steal first.
Kendall Munch, youth collection development librarian at Omaha Public Library
“Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library,” by Chris Grabenstein. A group of 12-year-olds must use logic and library skills to escape from their town’s new library, built by a famous game designer. In this fast-paced chapter book, it is fun to try to figure out the puzzles along with the characters.
Cally O’Brien, youth services librarian at Milton R. Abrahams Branch
“A Library Book for Bear,” by Bonny Becker. Mouse, small and gray and bright-eyed, drags his friend Bear to the library. Bear doesn’t think he needs any new books, since he has seven perfectly good books at home, but he is soon entranced by a library storytime and agrees to check out more books, including his storytime favorite. Bear and Mouse are my favorite odd couple in children’s picture books. Becker uses wonderful, expressive vocabulary in her books, and they beg to be read aloud in the most dramatic fashion.
“Otto the Book Bear,” by Katie Cleminson. Otto is a storybook bear who leaves his book at night to explore. When his family moves, he is left behind and has to make his way through the world to find a new place to belong. Otto stumbles upon a place “full of light and hope” (the library), where he finds other storybook creatures like himself. I love the idea of characters coming to life and exploring our world when we are not looking. The illustrations are charming and the story is simple enough to be enjoyed by younger children.
Karen Pietsch, manager at Milton R. Abrahams Branch
“Weather,” by Jenny Offill. Librarian Lizzie Benson is a certain type of modern librarian — observant, wry and, as the novel progresses, increasingly anxious about the impending apocalypse. Like so many librarians, her default mode is “helping,” so she attempts to help everyone from her library patrons to her son to her addict brother and her reclusive mentor. Offill’s novel is mostly poetry: brief, melodic and written to the rhythm of New York neurosis.
Deirdre Routt, collection development manager at Omaha Public Library
“The Starless Sea,” by Erin Morgenstern. This is a winding and complex story with strong elements of fantasy and realism. It is about stories and those who love and are obsessed with them. The library here is mysterious and, perhaps, not quite safe.
Lynn Sullivan, library specialist at W. Dale Clark Main Library
“A Cat in the Stacks Mysteries,” by Miranda James. This series features Mississippi librarian Charlie Harris, who returns to his hometown to run the library. He has a Maine Coon cat he rescued named Diesel that is so big that he walks it on a leash! The cat has the run of the library (of course), which the children love. Diesel also helps solve the occasional mystery. I like these mysteries because they aren’t all blood and gore. Also, who doesn’t love a “mini-tiger” as a pet?
Amy Wenzl, manager at Saddlebrook Branch
“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: A Novel,” by Kim Michele Richardson. Inspired by the true stories of the Kentucky Pack Horse Library Service of the 1930s and the blue-skinned people of Kentucky, this novel tells the story of a courageous woman named Cussy and the people who rely on the books, news and hope she brings to their remote homes.
