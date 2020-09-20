Omaha Public Library staff recommend their favorite books about libraries

Kendall Munch, youth collection development librarian at Omaha Public Library

“Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library,” by Chris Grabenstein. A group of 12-year-olds must use logic and library skills to escape from their town’s new library, built by a famous game designer. In this fast-paced chapter book, it is fun to try to figure out the puzzles along with the characters.

Cally O’Brien, youth services librarian at Milton R. Abrahams Branch

“A Library Book for Bear,” by Bonny Becker. Mouse, small and gray and bright-eyed, drags his friend Bear to the library. Bear doesn’t think he needs any new books, since he has seven perfectly good books at home, but he is soon entranced by a library storytime and agrees to check out more books, including his storytime favorite. Bear and Mouse are my favorite odd couple in children’s picture books. Becker uses wonderful, expressive vocabulary in her books, and they beg to be read aloud in the most dramatic fashion.