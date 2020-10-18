Omaha Public Library staff recommend their favorite books for teens

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles.
TeenTober is a nationwide celebration hosted by libraries every October, and aims to celebrate teens, promote year-round teen services and the innovative ways teen services help teens learn new skills, and fuel their passions inside and outside the library.
In recognition of TeenTober, OPL staff are offering some of their favorite reads for teens. Find these books and learn more about resources for teens at omahalibrary.org.
Chris Cahill, clerk at Millard Branch
“Dread Nation,” by Justina Ireland. The Civil War is interrupted by a zombie uprising. Slavery is supposed to have ended, but Black and Native American children are being sent to schools to learn how to fight the zombie threat. Jane McKeene is a skilled fighter, and her goal is to become an Attendant. Jane has to stay out of trouble to graduate, but people in her city are disappearing, and when a friend asks for help, Jane finds it hard to say no.
Emily Getzschman, marketing manager at Omaha Public Library
“Salt to the Sea,” by Ruta Sepetys. Sepetys is masterful at recreating lesser-known moments in history, leaving readers wanting to learn more. In this novel, three young lives intersect as they look for an escape from the Russian advance in East Prussia at the end of World War II. The story is inspiring, heartbreaking and unforgettable.
“Pumpkinheads,” by Rainbow Rowell. Fall means a trip to the pumpkin patch, which is where this graphic novel featuring friends Deja and Josiah is set. Over the course of one night, these friends celebrate their last shift with an adventure that is a culmination of their last three seasons of working together. It is a wonderful story of food, friendship and fun, and also a great reminder that sometimes reality can be better than the dream.
Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager at Omaha Public Library
“Pride,” by Ibi Zoboi. Zuri Benitez has pride in her Brooklyn neighborhood, her family and her Afro-Latino heritage. All these are tested when a wealthy family moves across the street in her gentrifying neighborhood. This coming-of-age novel alternates between sweet, sassy and spicy as Zuri navigates between two competing love interests and her four sisters.
“Rose of Versailles, Vol. 1,” by Riyoko Ikeda. This manga novel was originally published in Japan, and focuses on Oscar François de Jarjeyes and her loyalty to Marie Antoinette. Oscar, the youngest of six girls, was raised as a boy by her father to succeed him as commander of the royal troops. Covering the years 1755 to 1774, the story explores Marie Antoinette’s transition from a high-spirited Austrian girl to the tone-deaf, frivolous queen she became during her reign.
Kendall Munch, youth collection development librarian at Omaha Public Library
“With the Fire on High,” by Elizabeth Acevedo. Gifted cook Emoni navigates her final year of high school as she balances being a good mom and granddaughter with her dreams for the future. I loved reading about Emoni’s relationships with other characters in the book and watching them evolve over the course of the novel.
Lynn Sullivan, library specialist at W. Dale Clark Main Library
“The Seeds of America Trilogy: Chains; Forge; Ashes,” by Laurie Halse Anderson. Teenage slaves Isabel, Curzon and Ruth must decide whether to join American Rebels or the British in order to win their freedom. Isabel’s character is very well-developed, and the description of life in Colonial America is spot-on.
