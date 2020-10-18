Omaha Public Library staff recommend their favorite books for teens

Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles.

TeenTober is a nationwide celebration hosted by libraries every October, and aims to celebrate teens, promote year-round teen services and the innovative ways teen services help teens learn new skills, and fuel their passions inside and outside the library.

In recognition of TeenTober, OPL staff are offering some of their favorite reads for teens. Find these books and learn more about resources for teens at omahalibrary.org.

Chris Cahill, clerk at Millard Branch

“Dread Nation,” by Justina Ireland. The Civil War is interrupted by a zombie uprising. Slavery is supposed to have ended, but Black and Native American children are being sent to schools to learn how to fight the zombie threat. Jane McKeene is a skilled fighter, and her goal is to become an Attendant. Jane has to stay out of trouble to graduate, but people in her city are disappearing, and when a friend asks for help, Jane finds it hard to say no.

Emily Getzschman, marketing manager at Omaha Public Library