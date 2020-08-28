Brilliant, bloody Wasteland 3 warns reflection of real life 'is purely coincidental'

Post-apocalypse. Bad guys. Guns. Blood. Madness.
That's the shorthand for Wasteland 3, an adventure RPG that takes place in the future wastelands of Colorado.
You play a pair of Arizona Rangers who headed up north to help the Patriarch, the "owner" of the Colorado territory. The Patriarch has been subject to attacks by the wild and crazy (and rather rednecky) Dorsey clan as well as assassination attempts by his own children.
After fighting off a Dorsey ambush that decimates the Ranger forces, the Patriarch promises he'll help the Rangers if you help him capture his rebellious children and bring them home.
They're holed up with other militias based in Aspen, Denver and eastern Colorado.
Wasteland 3 is a roleplaying game, much like Dungeons & Dragons but with future tech, guns and militia rather than orcs, swords and magic. And it has a certain brand of silliness.
Yes, you play battle-hardened, gun-toting, super-tough soldiers, but you may also end up with a party featuring half-cyborgs and a cat in a drill instructor's campaign hat. Your enemies include future tech tanks as well as mutants, cults worshiping a computerized former president and super-drugged-out militias.
It makes the game's opening warning — "Ideas, dialogue, and stories we created early in development have in some cases been mirrored by our current reality. Our goal is to present a game of fictional entertainment, and any correlation to real-world events is purely coincidental." — seem completely hilarious. While a global pandemic and political uncertainty make many some fearful, I sure don't think mutant animals under the control of militia weirdos are coming any time soon.
Anyway, you start as a pair of characters with various attributes and skills. Some including strength and lockpicking are familiar and straightforward while other abilities such as luck (chance for better hits), hard-ass (intimidate others), nerd stuff (hack computers) and toaster repair (repair broken toasters that end up containing useful items) that may require some explanation.
Starting out, you choose a pair of related Rangers (couples, a father-daughter pair or a mentor-student duo) or create your own. I chose Yuri and Spence, a couple of young Rangers, one proficient in assault rifles and modding weapons and the other better at small arms and melee combat.
Wasteland's combination of turn-based battle and free exploration makes it super exciting and hard to put down.
Combat is turn-based. Your Rangers take turns moving, attacking and taking cover. Each character has a set amount of action points, and each action takes up points. Balancing how many points each movement or attack will use up is important, and thankfully, you can carry over unused points to the next turn if you need them.
There is a lot of shooting and blowing up your enemies. It should be mentioned here that this is not a game for kids. With loads of gun violence, drugs, cursing and bloody, gruesome death, it earns its Mature 17+ rating.
Anyway, you can survive a lot of battles by simply moving, taking cover and shooting, but Wasteland offers all sorts of other actions including precision attacks, reviving teammates and using the varied equipment you'll loot from downed enemies and ammo boxes.
Of course, your enemies also get their turns, and even in with the game's medium difficulty setting, the AI-controlled opponents are smart enough to take cover or even flank your characters.
Tactics, above all else, are important. I repeated a few battles after getting out-maneuvered by my enemies.
And it's important to note: Tactics aren't only for battle. If you don't move through the map properly by sneaking, hacking robots and timing the movements of guards, you could get pinned down in impossible battles. I repeated one early battle involving a scorpion-like tank and a gun turret several times. It turns out the only way across was to hack the turret and wait for the tank to move. Only then could you sneak to the next area.
Eventually, you'll get to expand your squad with new recruits. You can have a total of six people in your squad, and you'll want to fill it out with complimentary characters. Since I had medium and short range fighters, I added a medic and a long-range sniper as my first recruits. Eventually, you'll want to add even more characters with specializations such as hacker, commander, modder, trooper and survivalist.
You can even recruit a pet!
The Patriarch will also give you an outpost, which you'll have to build up with equipment and specialists to staff it.
It's a whole lot of fun, especially as you continue to go on larger missions and explore the story. First you'll clear out nearby Colorado Springs, then you can travel elsewhere to take on bigger and badder (and harder) missions. You'll also have to build up your Ranger squad and it's HQ quite a bit before you can even try to go after the Patriarch's children, who are pretty tough enemies.
While I wasn't able to complete the game before writing the review, I did play for several hours and got a good feel for the game, which is a direct sequel to Wasteland 2. These modern games are follow-ups to the 1988 game Wasteland, an old-school computer RPG with pixel graphics.
