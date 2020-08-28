Brilliant, bloody Wasteland 3 warns reflection of real life 'is purely coincidental'

Of course, your enemies also get their turns, and even in with the game's medium difficulty setting, the AI-controlled opponents are smart enough to take cover or even flank your characters.

Tactics, above all else, are important. I repeated a few battles after getting out-maneuvered by my enemies.

And it's important to note: Tactics aren't only for battle. If you don't move through the map properly by sneaking, hacking robots and timing the movements of guards, you could get pinned down in impossible battles. I repeated one early battle involving a scorpion-like tank and a gun turret several times. It turns out the only way across was to hack the turret and wait for the tank to move. Only then could you sneak to the next area.

Eventually, you'll get to expand your squad with new recruits. You can have a total of six people in your squad, and you'll want to fill it out with complimentary characters. Since I had medium and short range fighters, I added a medic and a long-range sniper as my first recruits. Eventually, you'll want to add even more characters with specializations such as hacker, commander, modder, trooper and survivalist.

You can even recruit a pet!