Check out some of Omaha's must-see holiday light displays of 2022

For some Omaha locals, holiday lights aren't just a yearly tradition, but a labor of love. Each year, it seems neighbors put their creativity to the test to create a bigger and more elaborate display. Here are some of our favorites from around the Omaha area:

Omaha

» The Phillips family, 34th and Spring Street

The display is lit daily 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy Christmas music during the week and fun kids' songs/dance songs on weekend. Total show runs 40 minutes. Tune to 107.9 FM to listen to the tunes!

» 8406 N. 47th St.

Light show from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday; and 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Preview the show here.

» 110th and Monroe Streets

» Lights on Erskine, 14476 Erskine St.

Monday through Friday 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.

» Asherin Family Christmas lights, 13337 Miami St.

This year, there's a reindeer drawn carriage for photo opportunities.

» Jay Family Christmas lights, North 129th Circle and Corby Street

Over 25,000 lights, 96 channels of computer controlled Christmas lights set to music, static displays and yard decorations.

» Aase Family Christmas lights, 337 N. 153rd Ave. Circle

New additions to the display include 3D printed figures and new blow molds.

» 2805 S. 33rd St.

» The Vanek Family, North 150th Street and Meredith Avenue

Help the Vanek's celebrate 20 years of Christmas displays by checking out this years display which feature 50,000 lights and updated characters.

» 506 S. 181st St.

Monday through Friday 5 to 10 p.m.; weekends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

» Rude Family, 18817 Spaulding St.

Watch the display come to life nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. Tune your radio to 95.5 FM to hear the music synced with lights.

» 132nd Street and Larimore Avenue

Take Fort Street to North 138th Street, turn right onto Larimore. Several homeowners have light displays set to music.

Bennington

» Lammers Family Christmas lights, 7433 N. 169th St.

Lights are on 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Papillion

» Dickerson Family, 1535 Papillion Drive

» 2104 Walnut Creek Drive

The "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed house will have lights on 6 to 9:30 p.m.

» The LeBaugh family, behind Target on 84th Street in Papillion, on the corner of Remington Road and Madison Street

Tune in to 107.9 FM for a 10-song, 33-minute show of dancing lights. The show is on daily from 5 to 10 p.m.

Bellevue

» Lights and Sounds of Christmas, 1006 W. 31st Ave.

Shows run nightly 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Community displays:

» Season of Lights, Turner Park

Thousands of bright LED's and a giant decorated Christmas tree. Light show runs until Feb. 14.

20190205_news_monthinpics69 Holiday lights cover the trees in Midtown Crossing's Turner Park which overlooks the downtown skyline in Omaha, Nebraska.

» Light up Bellevue, Olde Towne Bellevue

Show runs until Jan. 7, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Special show for those with sensitivity to flashing lights and sounds from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

» Old Market Display, 10th to 13th Streets, Farnam to Jackson Streets

lights 1 Omaha’s holiday lights, pictured here in 2020 near 11th and Harney Streets, will return to the Old Market and along 24th Street on Monday. The…

» North Omaha Display, North 24th Street, from Burdette to Ohio Streets

» Gene Leahy Mall Display, The RiverFront

112522-owh-new-holidaylights-zl1 A large tree illuminates the crowd during the start of the Holiday Lights Festival at the Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha Thursday.

» South Omaha, South 24th Street, from L to Q Streets

20201127_new_lights_cm_pic001 The Holiday Lights Festival has been expanded this year from the Old Market to include 24th Street in North and South Omaha. This photo, taken…

— Know of any displays not on this list? Email Grace Bellinghausen at grace.bellinghausen@owh.com.

Holiday lights in Omaha through the years Bikers are seen against the Omaha skyline at Turner Park during Bike De'Lights. The Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St. Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St. Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue. Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue. Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue. Christmas lights are display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue. Christmas lights on display in the Linden Estates neighborhood near 135th and Hamilton Streets. Christmas lights on display at 2226 S. 190th Circle in the Ridges. Christmas lights on display at 717 Hackberry Road in Fairacres. Christmas lights on display at 9353 Harney St. Christmas lights on display at 15055 Meredith Ave. The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave. The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave. Christmas lights are on display at 15055 Meredith Ave. Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave. Christmas lights on display at 664 N. 58th St. Christmas lights on display at 5645 Emile St. Christmas lights on display at 672 North 58th St. The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St. The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St. The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St. The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St. The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St. The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St. Christmas lights at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road. The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista. The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista. The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista. The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista. The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista. Marc Hansen, left, and his nephew Nick Scofield, center, set up Christmas lights in his yard in La Vista. Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue. Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue. Christmas lights at the Arbor Farm Tree Adventure in Nebraska City. Edwina Sheppard and granddaughter Ayrian Calloway, 3, outside a decorated house in the Kountze Park area. More than 35,000 choreographed lights dance to music at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road. Christmas lights on display at 2012 S. 194th St. Christmas lights on display at a home in Double Creek Estates near 189th and Shadow Ridge Drive. Christmas lights on display at a home near 182nd and Shadow Ridge Drive. Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capital Circle. Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle. Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle. Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle. A snowman peeks out of an upstairs window of this Christmas light display off Quail Drive in Plum Creek. Dave and Jane Jensen’s house by Springfield Elementary School lights up the night with Christmas lights and decorations. Christmas lights on display at 708 North Polk St. in Papillion. Christmas lights on display at 8218 S. 103rd St. in LaVista. Snowmen at 17348 Woolworth Ave. A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets. A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets. A house and yard are filled with Christmas lights on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets. Several homeowners along Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets, cover their yards and homes in Christmas lights. A manger scene created in Christmas lights shines at the entrance to the College Heights subdivision in Bellevue. Spectators view the lights as they are turned on during the Holiday Lights Festival in the Gene Leahy Mall on Nov. 27, 2014. Christmas lights on display at at 5120 Underwood Ave. This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights. This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights. A 32-feet-high tree made from strands of lights holiday lights on display at a schoolhouse in Chester, Nebraska. Christmas lights in downtown Omaha on Nov. 22, 1974. Christmas lights looking south on 16th Street from the roof of the Hilton Hotel. The photo ran on Nov. 28, 1970. This photo is looking south on 15th Street from Douglas Street and shows the lines of lights strung across the street. Photo ran on Nov. 29, 1950. A glittering array of Christmas lights looking south across 16th and Douglas Streets in downtown Omaha. Photo ran on Nov. 26, 1960. Christmas lights and decorations looking west from 59th and Military streets in Benson. Photo ran on Dec. 4, 1952.