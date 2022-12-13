 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out some of Omaha's must-see holiday light displays of 2022

  • Updated
If you’ve never driven past the house of Marc and Deb Hansen this time of year, 2021 is a good time to start.

For some Omaha locals, holiday lights aren't just a yearly tradition, but a labor of love. Each year, it seems neighbors put their creativity to the test to create a bigger and more elaborate display. Here are some of our favorites from around the Omaha area:

Omaha

» The Phillips family, 34th and Spring Street

The display is lit daily 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy Christmas music during the week and fun kids' songs/dance songs on weekend. Total show runs 40 minutes. Tune to 107.9 FM to listen to the tunes!

34th and Spring Street

The Phillips family holiday display features Christmas music kids' songs/dance songs.

» 8406 N. 47th St.

Light show from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday; and 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Preview the show here.

» 110th and Monroe Streets

» Lights on Erskine, 14476 Erskine St.

Monday through Friday 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.

» Asherin Family Christmas lights, 13337 Miami St.

This year, there's a reindeer drawn carriage for photo opportunities.

13337 Miami St.

13337 Miami St.

The Asherin Family holiday display includes a reindeer-drawn carriage for photo opportunities.

» Jay Family Christmas lights, North 129th Circle and Corby Street

Over 25,000 lights, 96 channels of computer controlled Christmas lights set to music, static displays and yard decorations. 

N. 129th Circle & Corby Street

» Aase Family Christmas lights, 337 N. 153rd Ave. Circle

New additions to the display include 3D printed figures and new blow molds.

337 N. 153rd ave. cir.

» 2805 S. 33rd St.

2805 S. 33rd St.

» The Vanek Family, North 150th Street and Meredith Avenue

Help the Vanek's celebrate 20 years of Christmas displays by checking out this years display which feature 50,000 lights and updated characters.

Vanek Family

The Vanek family's holiday lights display can be found at North 150th Street and Meredith Avenue.

» 506 S. 181st St.

Monday through Friday 5 to 10 p.m.; weekends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

» Rude Family, 18817 Spaulding St.

Watch the display come to life nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. Tune your radio to 95.5 FM to hear the music synced with lights.

The Rude Family

» 132nd Street and Larimore Avenue

Take Fort Street to North 138th Street, turn right onto Larimore. Several homeowners have light displays set to music.

Larimore

The Steinauer Family Lights

Bennington

» Lammers Family Christmas lights, 7433 N. 169th St.

Lights are on 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

7433 N. 169th St.

Papillion

» Dickerson Family, 1535 Papillion Drive

Dickerson Family

» 2104 Walnut Creek Drive

The "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed house will have lights on 6 to 9:30 p.m.

» The LeBaugh family, behind Target on 84th Street in Papillion, on the corner of Remington Road and Madison Street

Tune in to 107.9 FM for a 10-song, 33-minute show of dancing lights. The show is on daily from 5 to 10 p.m.

LeBaugh family

Bellevue

» Lights and Sounds of Christmas, 1006 W. 31st Ave.

Shows run nightly 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Lights and Sounds of Christmas

Photo by the Marlowe family

Community displays:

» Season of Lights, Turner Park

Thousands of bright LED's and a giant decorated Christmas tree. Light show runs until Feb. 14.

20190205_news_monthinpics69

20190205_news_monthinpics69

Holiday lights cover the trees in Midtown Crossing's Turner Park which overlooks the downtown skyline in Omaha, Nebraska.

» Light up Bellevue, Olde Towne Bellevue

Show runs until Jan. 7, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Special show for those with sensitivity to flashing lights and sounds from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

» 2022 HOLIDAY LIGHTS FESTIVAL

» Old Market Display, 10th to 13th Streets, Farnam to Jackson Streets

lights 1

lights 1

Omaha’s holiday lights, pictured here in 2020 near 11th and Harney Streets, will return to the Old Market and along 24th Street on Monday. The…

» North Omaha Display, North 24th Street, from Burdette to Ohio Streets

» Gene Leahy Mall Display, The RiverFront

» South Omaha, South 24th Street, from L to Q Streets

20201127_new_lights_cm_pic001

20201127_new_lights_cm_pic001

The Holiday Lights Festival has been expanded this year from the Old Market to include 24th Street in North and South Omaha. This photo, taken…

— Know of any displays not on this list? Email Grace Bellinghausen at grace.bellinghausen@owh.com.

