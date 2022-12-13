Check out some of Omaha's must-see holiday light displays of 2022

If you’ve never driven past the house of Marc and Deb Hansen this time of year, 2021 is a good time to start.
For some Omaha locals, holiday lights aren't just a yearly tradition, but a labor of love. Each year, it seems neighbors put their creativity to the test to create a bigger and more elaborate display. Here are some of our favorites from around the Omaha area:
Omaha
The display is lit daily 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy Christmas music during the week and fun kids' songs/dance songs on weekend. Total show runs 40 minutes. Tune to 107.9 FM to listen to the tunes!
The Phillips family holiday display features
Christmas music kids' songs/dance songs.
THE PHILLIPS FAMILY
» 8406 N. 47th St.
Light show from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday; and 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
» 110th and Monroe Streets
Monday through Friday 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.
This year, there's a reindeer drawn carriage for photo opportunities.
The Asherin Family holiday display includes a reindeer-drawn carriage for photo opportunities.
Over 25,000 lights, 96 channels of computer controlled Christmas lights set to music, static displays and yard decorations.
New additions to the display include 3D printed figures and new blow molds.
» 2805 S. 33rd St. » The Vanek Family, North 150th Street and Meredith Avenue
Help the Vanek's celebrate 20 years of Christmas displays by checking out this years display which feature 50,000 lights and updated characters.
The Vanek family's holiday lights display can be found at North 150th Street and Meredith Avenue.
MELISSA VANEK
» 506 S. 181st St.
Monday through Friday 5 to 10 p.m.; weekends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Watch the display come to life nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. Tune your radio to 95.5 FM to hear the music synced with lights.
» 132nd Street and Larimore Avenue
Take Fort Street to North 138th Street, turn right onto Larimore. Several homeowners have light displays set to music.
The Steinauer Family Lights
Bennington
Lights are on 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Papillion » 2104 Walnut Creek Drive
The "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed house will have lights on 6 to 9:30 p.m.
An homage to Tim Burton's "Nightmare before Christmas."
» The LeBaugh family, behind Target on 84th Street in Papillion, on the corner of Remington Road and Madison Street
Tune in to 107.9 FM for a 10-song, 33-minute show of dancing lights. The show is on daily from 5 to 10 p.m.
Bellevue
Shows run nightly 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Photo by the Marlowe family
Community displays:
Thousands of bright LED's and a giant decorated Christmas tree. Light show runs until Feb. 14.
Holiday lights cover the trees in Midtown Crossing's Turner Park which overlooks the downtown skyline in Omaha, Nebraska.
Show runs until Jan. 7, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Special show for those with sensitivity to flashing lights and sounds from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
» Old Market Display, 10th to 13th Streets, Farnam to Jackson Streets
Omaha’s holiday lights, pictured here in 2020 near 11th and Harney Streets, will return to the Old Market and along 24th Street on Monday. The…
» North Omaha Display, North 24th Street, from Burdette to Ohio Streets » Gene Leahy Mall Display, The RiverFront
A large tree illuminates the crowd during the start of the Holiday Lights Festival at the Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha Thursday.
» South Omaha, South 24th Street, from L to Q Streets
The Holiday Lights Festival has been expanded this year from the Old Market to include 24th Street in North and South Omaha. This photo, taken…
— Know of any displays not on this list? Email Grace Bellinghausen at grace.bellinghausen@owh.com.
Holiday lights in Omaha through the years
Bikers are seen against the Omaha skyline at Turner Park during Bike De'Lights.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights are display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display in the Linden Estates neighborhood near 135th and Hamilton Streets.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2226 S. 190th Circle in the Ridges.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 717 Hackberry Road in Fairacres.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 9353 Harney St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights are on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 664 N. 58th St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 5645 Emile St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 672 North 58th St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
OMAHA, Neb. -- 11/20/2014 The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home pictured on November 19, 2014 in La Vista. Deb and Marc Hansen set up a holiday display in their yard every year cued to music.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMANTHE WORLD-HERALD
Marc Hansen, left, and his nephew Nick Scofield, center, set up Christmas lights in his yard in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights at the Arbor Farm Tree Adventure in Nebraska City.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Edwina Sheppard and granddaughter Ayrian Calloway, 3, outside a decorated house in the Kountze Park area.
=
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
More than 35,000 choreographed lights dance to music at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2012 S. 194th St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at a home in Double Creek Estates near 189th and Shadow Ridge Drive.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at a home near 182nd and Shadow Ridge Drive.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capital Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A snowman peeks out of an upstairs window of this Christmas light display off Quail Drive in Plum Creek.
ANTONE OSEKA/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Dave and Jane Jensen’s house by Springfield Elementary School lights up the night with Christmas lights and decorations.
MIKE BELL/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Christmas lights on display at 708 North Polk St. in Papillion.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 8218 S. 103rd St. in LaVista.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snowmen at 17348 Woolworth Ave.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A house and yard are filled with Christmas lights on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Several homeowners along Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets, cover their yards and homes in Christmas lights.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A manger scene created in Christmas lights shines at the entrance to the College Heights subdivision in Bellevue.
ELIZABETH BROWN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Spectators view the lights as they are turned on during the Holiday Lights Festival in the Gene Leahy Mall on Nov. 27, 2014.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at at 5120 Underwood Ave.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 32-feet-high tree made from strands of lights holiday lights on display at a schoolhouse in Chester, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights in downtown Omaha on Nov. 22, 1974.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights looking south on 16th Street from the roof of the Hilton Hotel. The photo ran on Nov. 28, 1970.
SEBI BRECI/THE WORLD-HERALD
This photo is looking south on 15th Street from Douglas Street and shows the lines of lights strung across the street. Photo ran on Nov. 29, 1950.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
A glittering array of Christmas lights looking south across 16th and Douglas Streets in downtown Omaha. Photo ran on Nov. 26, 1960.
KEN ZIMMERMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights and decorations looking west from 59th and Military streets in Benson. Photo ran on Dec. 4, 1952.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!