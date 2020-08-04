You are the owner of this article.
Chef to launch Boiling Claws food truck on Friday
Chef to launch Boiling Claws food truck on Friday

Seafood boil

Boiling Claws soon will roll out a novel menu item: Bags of boiled seafood, potatoes, sausage and corn reminiscent of meals like the one shown, made popular in Louisiana. The food truck's seafood boils will be available Aug. 14.

 ADOBE STOCK

A new Black-owned food truck in the Omaha area will offer seafood boils in a matter of minutes.

Boiling Claws will be parked at 7450 Dodge St. in the old Applebee's lot at 7 p.m. Friday for grand-opening festivities.

Owner and Chef Terrance Tilson, 23, has been operating a food business since last year. He offers bags of boiled seafood, potatoes, sausage and corn reminiscent of meals made popular in Louisiana.

Tilson ate a similar meal at a restaurant outside of Omaha and while he liked the taste, he didn’t like the 45-minute wait. So he devised a way to make it faster. He says his seafood boils are done in less than 12 minutes.

He also created a signature Cajun butter sauce that has been a hit with friends, family and customers.

“I started playing with different butter sauce flavors until I finally got it right,” Tilson said in a press release.

He got his start cooking for his family and posting pictures on social media. Eventually he was making up to 300 orders a week in his home kitchen.

“I was becoming a little overwhelmed … so I knew it was time to look into a food truck,” he said.

He also offers catfish, wings and other homemade sauces. Prices range from $16 to $55.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

