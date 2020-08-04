Chef to launch Boiling Claws food truck on Friday

A new Black-owned food truck in the Omaha area will offer seafood boils in a matter of minutes.

Boiling Claws will be parked at 7450 Dodge St. in the old Applebee's lot at 7 p.m. Friday for grand-opening festivities.

Owner and Chef Terrance Tilson, 23, has been operating a food business since last year. He offers bags of boiled seafood, potatoes, sausage and corn reminiscent of meals made popular in Louisiana.

Tilson ate a similar meal at a restaurant outside of Omaha and while he liked the taste, he didn’t like the 45-minute wait. So he devised a way to make it faster. He says his seafood boils are done in less than 12 minutes.

He also created a signature Cajun butter sauce that has been a hit with friends, family and customers.

“I started playing with different butter sauce flavors until I finally got it right,” Tilson said in a press release.

He got his start cooking for his family and posting pictures on social media. Eventually he was making up to 300 orders a week in his home kitchen.

“I was becoming a little overwhelmed … so I knew it was time to look into a food truck,” he said.