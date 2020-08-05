Clean Juice, an organic juice bar, to open in downtown Omaha

A new organic juice bar will open next week in downtown Omaha.

Clean Juice, near 13th and Jackson Streets, will have cold-pressed juices made fresh daily, plus smoothies, toasts, wraps and other items.

The business has 140 franchises in 23 states; the first was in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nebraskans Angela Moran-Manzitto and Sarah Peter own the franchises in Lincoln and Omaha.

Peter is the wife of former University of Nebraska and National Football League player Jason Peter. She previously was an Emmy Award-winning television producer for reality shows such as MTV’s “The Osbournes.”

Moran-Monzitto is a physician assistant at a Lincoln family practice clinic.

Clean Juice will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The grand opening is Aug. 15, when they’re offering a free cold-pressed juice wellness shot with any purchase.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.