Coming soon: Film Streams announces plans to reopen Dundee Theater location

Film Streams announced Friday that it will reopen its Dundee Theater location on May 28.

Capacity in the theater's Peggy Payne auditorium will be limited to 35% capacity, organizers said in an email to Film Streams members.

Academy Award best picture winner "Nomadland" will be one of the first films shown, along with fellow nominee "Minari."

The email said officials will reopen the Ruth Sokolof Theater in north downtown later this summer.

"After a 14-month closure, we are so excited to welcome you back — and so incredibly grateful for your continued support over the past year," organizers wrote.

Information on tickets and safety protocols can be found at filmstreams.org.