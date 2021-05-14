 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coming soon: Film Streams announces plans to reopen Dundee Theater location
1 comment
alert top story

Coming soon: Film Streams announces plans to reopen Dundee Theater location

  • Updated
  • 1

Check out five movies filmed in the Good Life State including Nomadland.

Film Streams announced Friday that it will reopen its Dundee Theater location on May 28.

Capacity in the theater's Peggy Payne auditorium will be limited to 35% capacity, organizers said in an email to Film Streams members.

Academy Award best picture winner "Nomadland" will be one of the first films shown, along with fellow nominee "Minari."

The email said officials will reopen the Ruth Sokolof Theater in north downtown later this summer.

"After a 14-month closure, we are so excited to welcome you back — and so incredibly grateful for your continued support over the past year," organizers wrote.

Information on tickets and safety protocols can be found at filmstreams.org.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits Show After Offensive Video Resurfaces

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert