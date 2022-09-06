 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dave Matthews Band set to perform in Omaha this fall

The Dave Matthews Band is scheduled to appear at Omaha's CHI Health Center this fall.

The group's North American tour will begin Nov. 2 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Omaha concert will be Nov. 12.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 23. For more details, go to davematthewsband.com.

The Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets and 38 million CDs and DVDs combined, according to a press release from the group. The group's hits include "Crash Into Me," "Ants Marching" and "What Would You Say."

