Three Omaha-area restaurants recently announced closings: Saigon Surface in downtown Omaha, The Sojourn Cafe in Ralston and Bella Vita in Elkhorn.

Saigon Surface, 324 S. 14th St., will cease operations after business hours on Wednesday. It gained a following for its upscale Vietnamese food, with menu items such as oxtail beef pho, ginger chicken clay pot, crispy tofu and bahn mi.

A post on its Facebook page says another eatery owned by the family, Saigon Restaurant at 12100 West Center Road, will remain open.

“Thank you for being a part of our journey and (for) your support over the years. We look forward to seeing you at our west Omaha location soon,” the post says.

When contacted, a Saigon Surface employee said only that the owners were ready to move on to other things.

For those who want to eat at the downtown cafe in the remaining days, the hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Center Street location is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m and 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

The Sojourn Cafe was closed as of Monday, owner Brad Groesser announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page. He opened the small lunch and breakfast diner on Ralston’s Main Street in 2019 after graduating from the Metropolitan Community College Culinary Arts Program and working as the food service director at Ralston Arena.

The restaurant was known for its hash browns, homemade breakfast sausage, cinnamon rolls and bread pudding.

“Thank you, Ralston community and Omaha, for supporting my cafe with love,” Groesser, a U.S. Navy veteran, wrote on Facebook. “Thanks to all for making the business a success!”

He said he would post about his next venture soon.

Bella Vita, an Italian restaurant on Main Street in downtown Elkhorn, closes for good on Saturday because owner Kevin Stork is retiring. He opened his eatery with wife, Terri, in 2007.

“It has been our pleasure to serve you for the last 17 years,” the owners said on Facebook. “Thank you and please continue to support our local restaurants.”

They said restaurant personnel will be reaching out to people who have reserved the Bella Vita party room and that unused gift certificates will be accepted at their other restaurant, Boyd and Charlies, a barbecue place that’s also on Elkhorn’s Main Street.

Bella Vita was known for entrees such as Salmone Alla Griglia, a filet of salmon served in creamy artichoke spinach sauce, and Lemon Orzo Gambretto, pasta sauteed with spinach, garlic, butter and fresh lemon juice, then topped with grilled shrimp and pesto sauce.

It’s scheduled to be open from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for those who want to dine there one last time.