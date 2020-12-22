5 Omaha coffee shops where you can get a treat and a gift this Takeout Tuesday

Depending on the status of your holiday shopping, you might need several extra cups of strong coffee this week.

Add a scone, a cinnamon roll, a sandwich or even a charcuterie board, and you have Takeout Tuesday, the Christmas edition.

At these locally owned shops, you can get a cup of joe, buy a sweet or savory treat and find last-minute gifts for those who love coffee, tea, chai or even hot chocolate — in other words, most of the people on your list.

Village Grinder, 8705 Pacific St. This shop is a gem — the coffee’s great (my husband says they have the best mocha in town), the treats are yummy (try the fresh-baked scones and the mini quiches), and it has a wide assortment of gifts: candy, ornaments, flavored teas, hand towels, seasonal coffee beans and many other holiday specialties. I live close by, so this is my go-to location for secret Santa gifts. www.facebook.com/villagegrinder402