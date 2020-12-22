 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Omaha coffee shops where you can get a treat and a gift this Takeout Tuesday
0 comments

5 Omaha coffee shops where you can get a treat and a gift this Takeout Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Depending on the status of your holiday shopping, you might need several extra cups of strong coffee this week.

Add a scone, a cinnamon roll, a sandwich or even a charcuterie board, and you have Takeout Tuesday, the Christmas edition.

At these locally owned shops, you can get a cup of joe, buy a sweet or savory treat and find last-minute gifts for those who love coffee, tea, chai or even hot chocolate — in other words, most of the people on your list.

KS-GRINDER5

Milk is steamed for a coffee drink at the Village Grinder, which also has several options for last-minute Christmas gifts.

Village Grinder, 8705 Pacific St. This shop is a gem — the coffee’s great (my husband says they have the best mocha in town), the treats are yummy (try the fresh-baked scones and the mini quiches), and it has a wide assortment of gifts: candy, ornaments, flavored teas, hand towels, seasonal coffee beans and many other holiday specialties. I live close by, so this is my go-to location for secret Santa gifts. www.facebook.com/villagegrinder402

Stories Coffee Co., 36th and Farnam Streets in the Switch Food Hall, 114th and Davenport Streets, and inside Lifegate Church at 156th Street and West Dodge Road. This minichain’s mission includes giving a portion of its proceeds to area charities, so you’re spreading holiday cheer with each purchase. At the Davenport location, it’s now offering charcuterie boards with either a bottle of wine or two cups of coffee. They’re available for takeout or at the drive-thru without an advance order. storiescoffeecompany.com

317948 KS-KIEWIT (copy)

Hardy Coffee Co. started as a bakery at Aromas Coffeehouse downtown and grew to three locations. 

Hardy Coffee Co., 2112 N. 30th St., 6051 Maple St. and 1031 Jones St. In 2010, Autumn Hardy Pruitt started a bakery at the Aromas Coffeehouse near the Old Market. With husband Luke, she bought the coffee shop a couple of years later, and it now has three locations. They roast their own beans, resulting in terrific coffee, and her baked goods are sublime. She’s offering items such as eggnog cake and bourbon pecan pie to take home for the holidays. hardycoffee.com

Myrtle & Cypress, 517 N. 33rd St. If you order online, you can pick up your coffee and food curbside at this charming place in the Gifford Park neighborhood. The shop has a yummy-sounding Maple Date seasonal latte and the unusual Butter Brew (espresso poured over grass-fed butter and coconut oil, then steeped in 10 ounces of water). There’s also chocolate zucchini bread and other treats. And did I mention Ted & Wally’s Ice Cream? myrtleandcypress.com

Karma Koffee, 587 N. 155th Plaza. When I looked at the online menu, they had me at the classic French toast latte. Then I noticed the Kosmic Krunch, with espresso, caramel sauce, toffee nut and maple syrup. By the time I got to the breakfast sandwiches and the pumpkin bread, I knew I needed to order here this week (and buy some gift cards.) karmakoffee.com

Here are Omaha’s 36 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com,

402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert