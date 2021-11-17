 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A 50-mile journey for bacon and booze? Not a problem.
0 comments

A 50-mile journey for bacon and booze? Not a problem.

Gary Todd and Tyree Todd have crafted an indulgent menu of late night fare for those looking for a little caloric boost.

A little jaunt to Lincoln on a weeknight sounds pretty good if you know what’s at the end of your journey: Bacon, Bourbon and Brews.

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is sponsoring the event on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. in the capital city. Each course of the evening’s five-course meal will feature a pork product that’s paired with bourbon or beer.

Single Barrel, a chophouse and whiskey bar, is providing the food.

Tickets, $125, are available at brokawmarketing.wufoo.com/forms/bacon-bourbon-brews.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pete Davidson reveals his dating dealbreaker

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert