A 50-mile journey for bacon and booze? Not a problem.

A little jaunt to Lincoln on a weeknight sounds pretty good if you know what’s at the end of your journey: Bacon, Bourbon and Brews.
The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is sponsoring the event on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. in the capital city. Each course of the evening’s five-course meal will feature a pork product that’s paired with bourbon or beer.
Single Barrel, a chophouse and whiskey bar, is providing the food.
Tickets, $125, are available at brokawmarketing.wufoo.com/forms/bacon-bourbon-brews.
