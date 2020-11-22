A sweet cottage industry: Home bakers multiply on social media

She mainly makes gourmet cakes, with lots of rich ingredients. She’s never taken a decorating class, so she doesn’t write on cakes or do anything child-themed.

Her most popular cakes include that Bush favorite — with just carrots and coconut, no raisins or pineapple — and a crème brûlée cake.

She’s mainly self-taught.

“Culinary school was Mom and Grandma teaching me,” said Jefferson, who grew up in Hampton, Nebraska.

She gets many of her ideas from Pinterest, though she sometimes has to modify them.

“When I look at the recipes, (I realize) there’s no way that this cake is what’s pictured,” she said.

Jefferson makes between 12 and 15 cakes each week. She bakes at the beginning of the week, freezes everything, then frosts each on the day it goes out.

This week, she’s in the throes of the annual Thanksgiving Bake-Off she does with her mom. Proceeds will go to families who will spend the holidays at the Carolyn Scott Rainbow House near Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

Her goal is $5,000, and she had $4,100 as of midweek. Every cent will go to the families, she said.