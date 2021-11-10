A taste of the south: Check out some of Omaha's Southern food options

Cajun food. Soul food. Southern food.

Whether the temps are hot or cold outside, these Omaha restaurants have the Southern dishes to fill you up just right.

Cajun Kitchen, 2819 N. 30th St. Serving a combo of Cajun and soul food — this restaurant is a gem. Fried catfish, jambalaya, fried chicken, fried okra and red beans and rice, and so much more.

A Taste of New Orleans, inside Ted & Wally’s, 6023 Maple St. Born of a popular food truck, Taste of New Orleans is the real deal. Frog legs — found frequently in Southern joints — are an occasional special here. The menu also features an assortment of po’boys, including fried oyster, not always easy to find. And there’s something called andouille sausage loaded fries.