 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Afro Fest Omaha 2022 will be an African food experience

  • 0

Lots of different African cuisines will be available at Afro Fest Omaha 2022 on Sept. 3.

The event will also feature traditional and modern performances, a children’s area, educational material and more.

Some of the food options include jerk and grilled chicken, jollof rice, burgers, suya and veggies. Drinks will include Ethiopian coffee, ginger juice and other refreshers.

A VIP experience offers an African food sampling station, whiskey and merchandise. A limited number of VIP tickets are available online.

Early bird tickets are $10 general admission. Tickets are $20 a week before the festival and will cost more at the door. You can purchase tickets at www.afromaha.com.

The festival will run from 2 to 10 p.m. at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets.

People are also reading…

Husker season subscription promos

Sign up today! Go to omaha.com/subscribe

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean 'Diddy' Combs clarifies his declaration that 'R&B is dead'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert