Afro Fest Omaha 2022 will be an African food experience

Lots of different African cuisines will be available at Afro Fest Omaha 2022 on Sept. 3.

The event will also feature traditional and modern performances, a children’s area, educational material and more.

Some of the food options include jerk and grilled chicken, jollof rice, burgers, suya and veggies. Drinks will include Ethiopian coffee, ginger juice and other refreshers.

A VIP experience offers an African food sampling station, whiskey and merchandise. A limited number of VIP tickets are available online.

Early bird tickets are $10 general admission. Tickets are $20 a week before the festival and will cost more at the door. You can purchase tickets at www.afromaha.com.

The festival will run from 2 to 10 p.m. at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets.